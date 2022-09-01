Media personality Katlego Maboe kicked off #SpringDay with a bang and showed off some crazy dance moves on his timeline

The Expresso presenter took to social media and posted a clip of himself entering the new month with a spring in his step

Social media users took to their fave's comment section and wished him all the best for the rest of September

Katlego Maboe kicked off Spring Day with a bang. The media personality took to his timeline to share a cool video of himself busting a move on Thursday, 1 September.

Katlego Maboe kicked off Spring Day with a bang. Image: @katlegomaboe

Source: Instagram

The Expresso presenter excitedly entered the new month with a spring in his step and wished Mzansi a happy #SpringDay. Taking to Instagram, Kat captioned his video:

"Entering the new month with a spring in my step! Happy #SpringDay everyone - may September be the best month of your year!"

The TV host's fans took to his comment section to share their views on his hilarious clip. Many expressed that they are here for his dance moves.

lieslpenniken commented:

"Get it Kat."

paulmabooe said:

"Flexa Tlou. Happy Spring Month, my all your wishes come to life."

styles_by_goitse wrote:

"I see the type of things you teach your son."

ephraimbee commented:

"You got it all this morning & ready for Spring."

mammekwa said:

"Spring has sprung indeed, K. Being a summer baby, my excitement is about to skyrocket."

kholekile_ wrote:

"Name of the dance perhaps?"

donaldnkomo added:

"Literally stepping into spring. Happy Spring Day bro."

Katlego Maboe thanks Mzansi for the love

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Katlego Maboe took to his timeline to express gratitude to the people who supported him in his darkest hour.

The media personality is back on TV doing what he does best after going through a lot following his cheating scandal. He lost his sponsorship deals and even lost his hosting gig on Expresso.

Now that he's back on the show, Katlego took to Twitter to share happy selfies of himself and to thank his followers for having his back when many thought he was down and out.

