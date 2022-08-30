Katlego Maboe found himself topping Twitter trends following an insurance company advert

Social media users felt top insurance company Hippo fired shots at Outsurance by using a guy who looks like Katlego Maboe

Maboe was booted off his famous Outsurance gig following gender-based violence and cheating allegations

Social media users agreed that a local insurance company took a swipe at fellow insurance company Outsurance with its latest advert.

An advert with Katlego Maboe's look-a-like left social media users laughing out loud. Image: @katlegomaboe.

Source: Instagram

The advert, which is already trending online, shows a guy who has a striking resemblance to Maboe driving in the car with a lady before being told to get out.

According to ZAlebs, social media users felt using an actor who looks and smiles like Katlego Maboe was a calculated move. Many even said the rival company should have just used Maboe to spite the company that fired him.

@LadyCharlotte01 said:

"They should have put Katlego in that ad just for control."

@Sisa_0506 wrote:

"I love it, cracks me everytime it comes on...bathi "you can find better"

@MuloiwaThendo added:

That Hippo advert where they are mocking Outsurance is top tier

@Salt_Vinegar_ noted:

"I love how he’s just smiling through like Katlego does "

