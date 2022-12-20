A hard-working and stunning young lady from Durban is thrilled about her wonderful career milestones and progression

In a LinkedIn post, the intelligent sis shared that she is now eligible to register as a chartered accountant, with her news inspiring many

Netizens showered the dedicated accountant with praise in her post’s comment section and wished her well for the rest of her journey

A determined young woman from Durban is over the moon about her career wins and shared that she can now register as a chartered accountant.

Kimberleigh McEntee is a dedicated accountant. Image: Kimberleigh McEntee/LinkedIn.

Source: UGC

The lady opened up about her news in a post on LinkedIn and reflected on her journey thus far.

Kimberleigh McEntee, who holds a Postgraduate Diploma and a Bachelor of Commerce in Accounting from the University of KwaZulu-Natal, noted that she’d just completed her articles.

The stunner further said that she was thankful for being able to persevere with her journey, despite many ups and downs. Her post read:

“After an accounting degree, CTA, two board exams and three years of articles at Deloitte, I am signed off and eligible to register as a CA(SA)! Next stop Deloitte, London.”

Social media users wished the hard-working accountant well:

Nathan van Wyk said:

“This makes me seriously proud. Excellence.”

Samiksha Sukdeo added:

“Congrats, Kimberleigh, well done.”

Penelope Gumede is proud:

“Congratulations. I have a cousin who has also completed the same training at the same company and is also going to Europe.

"Well done, ladies. Keep making us proud and may the Almighty lead and brighten the journey.”

