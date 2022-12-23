One young woman who became a qualified diagnostic radiographer is celebrating her wins on social media

The lovely lady, who studied at Durban University of Technology, also graduated top of her class with 36 distinctions

Her accomplishments impressed social media users who were eager to wish her well for the milestones

A gorgeous and intelligent young woman is over the moon after graduating from the Durban University of Technology as a diagnostic radiographer and obtaining 36 distinctions.

Precious Mutambara is a whole radiography graduate. Image: Varsity World.

Source: Facebook

The hard-working woman explained that with her grades, she was top of her class, with her stunning graduation pictures admired by many netizens.

Precious Mutambara’s story of success was shared on the Facebook page, Varsity World, and her lovely wins had many in awe.

The post read:

“Finally got my pictures. An entire diagnostic radiography graduate.”

The babe noted that as she waited for her official offer to study years ago, she had already planned which subjects to pursue with her course that would enable her to bag good grades:

“I definitely surprised myself as I bagged 36 distinctions out of 40 modules and came out top of my class.”

Precious noted that her journey was challenging, with many hurdles along the way, but she was thrilled to have obtained her qualification:

“Grateful to God, my parents, lecturers, and family and friends for all their support.”

Social media users wished Precious well for her journey ahead as she looks for work in her study field:

Itumeleng Pokotsa said:

“Well done, girl. We can do anything if we put our minds to it.”

Rochelle Brink added:

“Congratulations. Well done, young lady. All the best with your future career plans.”

