The beaut, who is pursuing an honours degree at the University of Pretoria, spoke about everything she learnt

Social media users felt inspired by the smart lady and shared their own experiences with university and the lessons they learnt

One intelligent woman has taken to social media to look back on memorable days spent at university.

The lovely hun, who is an honours student, took to Twitter to open up about everything she learnt as a student at the University of Pretoria.

Twitter user, @Ms_Mashishi, spoke about the independence she gained, life lessons gained, her growth and more.

In part, her Twitter post, which was split into an entire thread, read:

“Varsity gave me the best years of my life. What a fun experience it was, especially for my inner child.

"I had so much fun in university; the sleepovers, the outings, the girls’ trips, unlearning and learning, crazy nights out, academics, decision-making, clothing of my choice, [and more]."

Social media users were inspired by her post and some peeps even opened up about their own experiences:

@K_byeforn0w asked:

“Love this! But I have a question. I'm going into my second year of university and to be honest, I haven't even made a single friend, but everyone has. I sometimes think there's something wrong with me. I struggle to talk to people. I just go to campus then go back to res and repeat.”

@Grootboom_ remarked:

“I honestly always tell people to stay at res. Go experience life. Want to wake up and eat cake for breakfast? Do what makes you happy.”

