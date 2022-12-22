A woman of 36 admitted to having had her first child at 14 who has just made her a grandmother

TikTok user Amber Boone wanted a different path for her children but it didn’t turn out that way

Some people couldn’t believe she had a baby at 14, let alone that she is a whole entire grandmother

Teen pregnancy is no longer something that is taboo. One woman had her first child at the age of 14 which led to her becoming a grandmother at the young age of 36.

It is not easy being a teen mom, and often teens cannot cope. One mother learnt this the hard way and prayed for a different life for her children.

TikTok user Amber Boone shared that she became a mother at 14 and hoped her children would learn from her struggles as a teen mom… but they didn’t and that is why she is a granny at the age of just 36.

Someone called her “a granny at 27” and while she was flattered, she cleared the air.

TikTok users are wowed by the woman’s story

Many took to the comment section in shock. Others shared their teen mom stories, understanding what this momma went through.

Take a look:

@Mandi Steele Long said:

“I had my son at 17 & daughter at 21, and my first grandbaby was born when I was 36. Now I have 3 grandsons between both my kids ”

@danielle said:

“Mama I just want to know how you did it at 14. I commend you.”

@Quinton Washington said:

“No ma’am I refuse to believe it you are 27 like she said.”

@KittycatG said:

“Sis I ain’t gonna lie, I thought you were 25!!! Congratulations to you, you rocking mom and grandma!!!”

Mom shows texts of daughter admitting she was right about bae, peeps divided over private screenshots

In related news, Briefly News reported that a Twitter user posted private messages between herself and her daughter. They were discussing her child's love life as she was not happy.

People in the comments argued that the woman should not have posted the text messages as they had some specific details. Others in the comments were parents who wanted advice on getting their own children to be open.

A woman @PaulinaM1306 took to Twitter and showed people her daughter's relationship trouble. In a Twitter post, the woman shared that her daughter was complaining about her boyfriend. The girl's mother even showed the texts of her kid saying she gets annoyed when her boyfriend replies to her texts slowly.

