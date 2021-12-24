An aspiring chartered accountant is one step closer to fulfilling his dream of working in the financial services industry

Sameer Aithma took to Twitter to post a photo showing his latest academic results and users lauded him for his hard work

Despite trial and error Aithma pushed through and social media users welcomed his motivating energy as 2021 draws to a close

Graduate Sameer Aithma of Johannesburg wrote on social media about clinching his accounting degree and peeps are ecstatic. Image: Sameer Aithma/ Instagram

A young Johannesburg graduate Sameer Aithma, 23, has bagged his degree after many failed attempts and peeps are congratulating him on his perseverance.

@Saiths_ took to Twitter to announce that he has clinched his accounting degree from Wits University.

He shared a picture of his results and peeps could not be prouder.

He captioned the post:

“Perseverance is key. My full academic record below. Failed first year, failed second year , academically excluded , this year I was failing all my modules at mid-year. Alhamdulilah, I AM OFFICIALLY A WITS BACHELOR OF ACCOUNTING SCIENCE GRADUATE.”

@Morganmontana15 said:

“Allah really does provide. Congratulations.”

@RameezBhamjee said:

“Congratulations brother.”

@Saiths_ humbly replied:

“Lots of love for you my boy , appreciate it.”

@AmirahSamaria said:

“Proud of you.”

@DenzelBosco_SA commented:

“Congratulations my broer. I always knew you’d make it blood.”

@k_wasy said:

“Mubarak brother.”

@Munzo123 said:

“Proud of you Gazi.”

@waseem_minty said:

“Learning from the best I see. Well done brother - great achievement.”

Speaking to Briefly News exclusively, Aithma said:

"If I am being entirely honest, I owe my success to my mother who raised me all by herself. This is my way of saying thank you to her. This degree is for her."

