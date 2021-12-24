Peeps Praise Graduate Online for Clinching Accounting Degree from Wits
- An aspiring chartered accountant is one step closer to fulfilling his dream of working in the financial services industry
- Sameer Aithma took to Twitter to post a photo showing his latest academic results and users lauded him for his hard work
- Despite trial and error Aithma pushed through and social media users welcomed his motivating energy as 2021 draws to a close
A young Johannesburg graduate Sameer Aithma, 23, has bagged his degree after many failed attempts and peeps are congratulating him on his perseverance.
@Saiths_ took to Twitter to announce that he has clinched his accounting degree from Wits University.
He shared a picture of his results and peeps could not be prouder.
He captioned the post:
“Perseverance is key. My full academic record below. Failed first year, failed second year , academically excluded , this year I was failing all my modules at mid-year. Alhamdulilah, I AM OFFICIALLY A WITS BACHELOR OF ACCOUNTING SCIENCE GRADUATE.”
@Morganmontana15 said:
“Allah really does provide. Congratulations.”
@RameezBhamjee said:
“Congratulations brother.”
@Saiths_ humbly replied:
“Lots of love for you my boy , appreciate it.”
@AmirahSamaria said:
“Proud of you.”
@DenzelBosco_SA commented:
“Congratulations my broer. I always knew you’d make it blood.”
@k_wasy said:
“Mubarak brother.”
@Munzo123 said:
“Proud of you Gazi.”
@waseem_minty said:
“Learning from the best I see. Well done brother - great achievement.”
Speaking to Briefly News exclusively, Aithma said:
"If I am being entirely honest, I owe my success to my mother who raised me all by herself. This is my way of saying thank you to her. This degree is for her."
Source: Briefly News