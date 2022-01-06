Lolwakhe Maqubela from the University of Cape Town has bagged her medical degree and is shouting it from the rooftops

The new graduate went on both Facebook and Instagram to share her academic milestone with the world

Peeps were left ecstatic as she detailed the hardships she endured and the sacrifices to had to make to reach her dream

Lolwakhe Maqubela is super excited after clinching her degree and she is one step closer to becoming a doctor. Image: Lolwakhe Maqubela/ Instagram

Source: Instagram

A University of Cape Town graduate took to Instagram to share the news of her bagging her medical degree and Saffas couldn’t be happier.

Lolwakhe Maqubela also went onto her Facebook account to speak about her journey.

“The journey has been long with very high peaks and very low troughs, but we made it. If I look tired in these pictures, it’s because I was exhausted. It was the last 2 weeks of the academic year and everything in me was exhausted and sore but we pushed. Now we need to relax a little.”

lolz_maqubela shared several pictures on Instagram along with the caption:

“I solemnly pledge to serve humanity - Dr. L Maqubela, MBChB (UCT) ’21. I finally took oath.”

Her Instagram followers bestowed massive praise.

Vuyinamabizela said:

“Proud parents and Proud Nation!! Thank you Dr. Maqubela black child, black woman. Thank you, thank YOU.”

@nomaza_ said:

“Congratulations Doc.”

@nodisrespect_ndr said:

“Congratulations Dr Maqubela.”

@sibss.s reacted:

“Congratulations mntase!!!”

@zinhle.nkwali added:

“Congratulations mama.”

@andrea_robyn_williams added:

“This colour and you!”

Source: Briefly News