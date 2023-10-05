The official Instagram account recognised Amapiano sensation Uncle Waffles

The official account, which has over 600 million followers wrote a lengthy shout-out post for the amapiano princess

Fans and social media users flooded the comment section with heartfelt messages

Amapiano princess Uncle Waffles given her flowers by the Instagram official. Image: @unclewaffles

Source: Instagram

Uncle Waffles is the girl she thinks she is. The young star has been making a name for herself ever since she rose to fame.

Uncle Waffles gets recognised by Instagram

The Tanzania hitmaker has been making headlines, left right and centre week in and week out without fail, not long ago, the star trended for making the cover of Forbes Africa magazine for its 12th anniversary October and November issue.

A few weeks ago, Uncle Waffles poured her heart out and reflected on her music career journey, which started two years ago, and how she has grown from having only 3,000 followers to headlining a show with an audience of 3000.

Lately, the DJ just topped the trends after Instagram recognised and gave her the flowers she deserves in a viral post. In a lengthy post, Instagram stated how talented she is and what are the top 10 things one can expect from the ever-so-fiery DJ.

The post reads:

"This is the essence of amapiano. Meet @unclewaffles_ (Uncle Waffles), the 23-year-old DJ hailing from Swaziland, who is introducing amapiano music to the global stage, commencing with a sold-out inaugural performance in New York City. Get ready to fall in love with her. #10Things amapiano special.⁣⁣"

Check out the post below:

Fans salute Uncle Waffles for being recognised by Instagram

Shortly after the post went viral, Netizens and social media users flooded the post's comment section with complimentary and heartfelt messages. Read the comments below:

junior_lavie commented:

"Third frame."

pris.bakala replied:

"Waffles, we wanna party!"

dexmeetsworld.tv responded:

"Miss Internet-tional."

sinzilgram wrote:

"Respect button for waffles."

nasanomz said:

"Waffles we wanna party."

bubu.bapun shared:

"Respect button for Instagram."

thabiso_makhubela wrote:

"Aaaaich the kids are GIVING IT TO THE WORLD."

Somizi shares thoughts on Uncle Waffles

In a previous report, Briefly News wrote that media personality Somizi Mhlongo shared his thoughts on Uncle Waffles after meeting the star for the first time.

The media personality revealed that he first met Uncle Waffles in person at a gig they were both booked at over the past weekend. He detailed how he observed her do her thing and was more than impressed with her work ethic.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News