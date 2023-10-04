A school teacher and student from eThekwini performed a trending amapiano dance challenge and nailed it

The teacher shared the video with TikTokkers and Mzansi people loved the energetic and talented duo

Their moves were so amazing that the video clocked over 1 million views on the social media platform

A woman and a young girl performed a dance challenge. Image: @b_theangel

Source: TikTok

A teacher and student from eThekwini decided to take a break from the ABCs and 123s to join the ranks of amapiano dance sensations. And they absolutely nailed it!

Amapiano dance craze hits the classroom

The dynamic duo slayed an amapiano dance challenge to the hit song Ngilele E Hotel by Killorbeezbeatz in the classroom.

The teacher @b_theangel shared the video with TikTokkers, and it didn't take long for the magic to unfold.

Dance video goes viral

Mzansi, not one to miss a dance craze, fell head over heels for this energetic and talented pair.

With over 1,7 million views and counting, it's safe to say that the vibey duo have earned an A+ in dance.

Watch the video below:

SA cheers for teacher and student

Their moves were so incredible viewers took a break from scrolling to cheer them on in the comments.

Read some comments below:

@thethatom4 said:

"Mina I say do this challenge till I get it right.So far I can only do the first move right. Love it for you.❤"

@Lala_sadi commented:

"I think you are a fun teacher. Where do you teach so I can bring my daughter?"

@lwandokmtwin2 wrote:

"Everyone in South Africa can dance. "

@emilyzulu0 stated:

"Wish we had such teachers."

@bronxchick4life posted

"So beautiful! The young lady is keeping right up! I love it!"

@boikanyobk1 added:

"The only reason why I love this song."

@user46115008722764 said:

"Kudos to the teacher and the student. She is a good teacher and she is a good student."

@malefu_hustlermom commented:

"You gained a new follower asking for more of this challenge."

