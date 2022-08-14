The South Africa Music Awards have taken things up a notch and introduced a new and exciting category

The SAMA28 partnered with social media giant TikTok to introduce the TikTok viral song of the year category

Fans have shared mixed reactions to the nominations, which include uMlando by 9umba & TOSS & Mdoovar, Trigger by DJ Karri and Banyana by DJ Maphorisa and Tyler ICU

This year's edition of the SAMA awards will see major changes. In a bid to inspire creativity, TikTok has collaborated with SAMA28 to bring an exciting category known as the TikTok viral song of the year.

SAMA28 and TikTok's new TikTok viral song of the year category nominations causes a stir on social media.

This new category will enable fans to vote for their favourite song that trended on the platform over the past year.

According to TimesLIVE, Mzansi can vote for the song that they think dominated the platform from 11 August to 25 August. Per the publication, nominees in the category are 9umba & TOSS & Mdoovar — uMlando, DJ Karri — Trigger, Daliwonga — Abo Mvelo (feat. Mellow& Sleazy & M.J), Thozi — Sisonke (feat. Khanyisa, Sphokuhle & Pd Jokes), Ch'cco & Mellow & Sleazy — Nkao Tempela, Major League Djz & Nvcho & Mathandos — Bakwa Lah, Nomfundo Moh — Phakade Lami, DJ Maphorisa & Tyler ICU — Banyana, Young Stunna — Adiwele (feat. Kabza De Small & DJ Maphorisa) and Costa Titch — Big Flexa.

Responding to the announcement on Twitter, fans said it is going to be difficult for them to choose one winner because they vibed to most of the songs on the list.

@MolebogengMoMo said:

"Honestly don’t know who to vote for #TikTokAtSAMA28."

@Simply_rantia added:

"This is going to be a difficult one i have like 5 favorites here #TikTokAtSAMA28."

