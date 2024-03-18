Controversial rapper Emtee expressed readiness to spill details about his life and career on MacG's Podcast & Chill

The star said he wants to talk about his upcoming album D.I.Y 3 and fallout with Mikes Heritage House

Fans approved of Emtee's potential return to the show, eager to hear his unfiltered perspective directly from him

Controversial South African rapper Emtee has revealed that he is ready to spill the tea on what has been happening in his life and career if he gets an invitation to the popular Podcast & Chill.

Emtee has revealed that he wants to go on MacG's show 'Podcast & Chill'. Image: @macgunleashed, @solphenduka and @emteethehustla

Source: Instagram

Emtee wants to go on Podcast & Chill

MacG's show Podcast & Chill is undoubtedly one of the most famous podcasts in Africa. The show has been graced by Mzansi's biggest names including DJ Black Coffee and Julius Malema.

Taking to his X page recently, award-winning rapper Emtee, real name Mthembeni Ndevu said he is willing to go on the show and dish all the details about his upcoming album D.I.Y 3, his recent fallout with Mike's Heritage House and everything else to do with his career. He said:

"That’s nice. I’m tryna come to the podcast to talk about the upcoming album, Mike's Kitchen and empire."

Fans react to Emtee's request to be on Podcast & Chill

Social media users love hot tea and want to hear everything fresh from the source. Fans gave their stamp of approval for Emtee to return to the show and talk about his life and career.

@Boowa7 said:

"As chillers, we approve it. @podcastwithmacg."

@magcina_don09 commented:

"hahaha but you said you will never go back to the podcast bc they never asked you anything important, it was all about S*x. manje you want to go back?"

@IamthabangK wrote:

"@Solphendukaa @podcastwithmacg Emtee wanna come to the podcast broskis. Plug the guy."

@Larry_TMM added:

"I approve."

@khathuchelow noted:

" @Solphendukaa please invite him."

@lucstheguy said:

"@podcastwithmacg @Solphendukaa we approve as chillers and fans because he has almost 1M views on your Channel and you guys said artists can come back if they over 1 million views."

Emtee claims he can pull a big crowd

Briefly News previously reported that Emtee believes he can pull a massive audience at an event. The Pearl Thusi hitmaker had his fans excited after he convinced them that convinced that he had the capability of pulling thousands of supporters to a show.

With the hype surrounding his upcoming album, DIY 3, as well as his new deal with Empire Records Africa, our boy Emtee feels like a new man and can conquer anything.

Source: Briefly News