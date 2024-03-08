Emtee recently claimed that he could pull a big crowd at an event

This after he successfully hosted his one-man show, and his loyal supporters boldly backed up his statement

But some netizens weren't buying Big Hustle's dreams and poured water on his claims

Emtee and his fans believe he can fill an avenue with a massive audience. Images: emteethehustla

Source: Instagram

Emtee believes that he can pull a massive audience at an event. The Pearl Thusi hitmaker had his fans excited, convinced that he has the capability of pulling thousands of supporters to a show.

Emtee insists he can pull a huge crowd

With the hype surrounding his upcoming album, DIY 3, as well as his new deal with Empire Records Africa, our boy Emtee feels like a new man and can conquer anything.

Taking to his Twitter (X) page, the We Up rapper responded to X user MDN News's picture of a concert with a huge crowd:

"Which South African artist can pull this crowd?"

Emtee responded by saying that he would be able to pull such a large audience:

This after the Roll Up hitmaker posted a photo from his performance that pulled a large crowd of supporters:

Mzansi weighs in on Emtee's claims

Netizens ridiculed Big Hustle's bold statement, saying he could never pull such a huge audience to his show:

_beatsbyflvcko mocked Emtee:

"You don’t even get booked, stop it."

asrii96 said:

"You what, my guy? 'Cause you can't even fill up a house."

LenkunkuGP dragged Emtee:

"In your prime time, yes. Now, it will be like a one-on-one session with a psychologist."

lindamnkhonto posted:

"Very ambitious."

On the other hand, fans of the rapper believe that he could make it happen:

jaysbuda said:

"If only you can believe and have the guts to do it. You’re set to make history."

Veethehustla was convinced:

"Without a doubt."

mvulageneral wrote:

"That's true!"

uRongza posted:

"No lies detected."

Emtee throws jabs at Ambitiouz Entertainment

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Emtee seemingly throwing jabs at his former record label, Ambitiouz Entertainment.

The rapper and his former camp parted on a very sour note, and he vowed to recover what was taken from him.

