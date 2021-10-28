Ryan Kattner: age, baby, spouse, ethnicity, height, weight, profiles, net worth

Who is Ryan Kattner? Musician Ryan is now famous for dating the Golden Globe nominee actress Constance Wu of Amazon Prime's Solo (2021) mini-series and Crazy Rich Asians (2018) film. He is also a first-time dad to a cute baby girl born in August 2020.

Ryan Kattner (aka Honus Honus) attends the American Documentary Film Festival - Premiere Of "Use Your Delusion" . Photo: David Crotty/Getty Images

Known for having an elaborate moustache and long hair, the multi-talented multi-hyphenate Ryan Kattner does many things in the entertainment industry. Is Ryan Kattner Filipino? Here are exciting facts about Ryan, including his age, baby, spouse, ethnicity, height, weight, and net worth.

Ryan Kattner's profile summary

Full name: Ryan Kattner

Ryan Kattner Stage name : Honus Honus

: Honus Honus Date of birth : August 3, 1979 or 1980

: August 3, 1979 or 1980 Place of birth : Abiline, Texas, USA

: Abiline, Texas, USA Zodiac sign : Leo

: Leo Ryan Kattner's age : 41 or 42 years as of 2021

: 41 or 42 years as of 2021 Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : Half-Filipino, half-Asian

: Half-Filipino, half-Asian Ryan Kattner's parents : Maria Kattner (mother)

: Maria Kattner (mother) Siblings : 2

: 2 Schools attended : Montgomery Catholic Preparatory School

: Montgomery Catholic Preparatory School Religion : Christian

: Christian Ryan Kattner's height : 5 feet 10 inches

: 5 feet 10 inches Weight : 80 kilograms

: 80 kilograms Eye colour : Dark brown

: Dark brown Hair colour : Black

: Black Ryan Kattner's Instagram : @honushonus

: @honushonus Twitter : @honushonus

: @honushonus Sexual orientation : Straight

: Straight Relationship status : Dating

: Dating Ryan Kattner's girlfriend : Constance Wu

: Constance Wu Children : 1

: 1 Occupation : Singer-songwriter, film score composer, screenwriter, and multi-hyphenate

: Singer-songwriter, film score composer, screenwriter, and multi-hyphenate Style : Dystopian pop

: Dystopian pop Famous for : Being the front-man of band Man Man and being the boyfriend of Constance Wu

: Being the front-man of band Man Man and being the boyfriend of Constance Wu Net worth: $800,000

Ryan Kattner's biography

Ryan has a brother called Patrick Kattner. He also has a non-biological brother named Cyrus Ghahremani, former Head of Content Development at Twitch and now a manager of Creative Development and Production at Netflix. His Asian mother, Maria, is a medical personnel based in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Kattner's father's name is unknown, but the singer shared his picture on Instagram on November 12th, 2020, recognizing the veteran, now art enthusiast, as the best dad in the world. Although he was born in Texas, Ryan has lived in different places worldwide, including the Philippines, South Carolina, Germany, Illinois, Alabama, and Missouri. Ryan now lives in Los Angeles, since 2013.

Career

Kevin Riggin, Casey Butler, Ryan Kattner (aka Honus Honus), Cyrus Ghahremani and Brett Morris attend the American Documentary Film Festival. Photo: David Crotty/Getty Images

Ryan did odd jobs such as painting houses, waiting tables, and being a barista. However, he started his music career in 2003, when he formed the Man Man experimental rock band from Philadelphia, now based in Los Angeles. He is the main vocalist, pianist, and lyricist of the group, which released several albums like Dream Hunting in the Valley of the In-Between (2020).

In 2010, he established the Mister Heavenly indie rock band with Nicholas Thorburn and Joe Plummer. Ryan also served as the music supervisor of The Exorcist (2008) on Fox, co-wrote Off Route 9 (2009) and Oh Joy (2009), made music for Dig Two Graves (2014) and acted in Woe (2021).

Ryan Kattner's baby

The period in which Ryan and Constance have been dating is unknown because both are very private in their personal lives. However, the two got their first child, a girl, last year. The baby girl was born in August 2020.

US actress Constance Wu attends the 22nd Costume Designers Guild Awards in Beverly Hills on January 28, 2020. Photo: Jean-Baptiste Lacroix / AFP, Photo:JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Ryan Kattner's net worth

Ryan's worth is approximately $800k from his career in the entertainment industry. On the other hand, Constance Wu is estimated to be $6 million rich, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Clearly, Ryan Kattner's skills and hard work have made him a great fortune. The multi-talented musician is still young with the potential and experience of making it to great heights. We wish him all the best in his career and family life.

