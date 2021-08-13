Levels: Rick Ross Gives Special Shout Out to Mzansi Rapper Da LES in Video

US superstar Rick Ross gave local musician Da LES a special shout-out when he celebrated his birthday recently

Rick Ross gave Mzansi rapper Da LES a special shout-out in a video the latter posted on social media recently. The local rapper celebrated his birthday recently and the US superstar and businessman took off some time his busy schedule to film a clip congratulating the South African entertainer.

Rick Ross gave a special shout out to Mzansi rapper Da LES. Image: @richforever

Source: Instagram

In the footage, Rozay says:

"I just want to send out a big congratulations to Da LES."

The multi-platinum selling rapper went on to show gratitude to the local musician for supporting the liquor brands Ross is an ambassador of. According to SAHipHopMag, Da LES captioned the clip he posted on his Instagram page:

"A message from the Boss. Let's work, appreciate the family."

LES' peers in the entertainment industry and his fans took to his comment section to congratulate him for getting a shout-out from the international artist.

Uyanda M said:

"Upwards & Forward."

ladyvanessamokwena wrote:

"Happy birthday fam and well done."

quickfass said:

"Rick Ross Shouting out LES."

djmichel_sa added:

"Congratulations brother."

