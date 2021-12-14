Suzette Quintanilla was a percussionist in the family band 'Selena y Los Dinos.' Her late sister Selena, dubbed "the Queen of Tejano music," was their lead singer until her untimely death on March 31, 1995. Following the murder of her sister, she abandoned her musical career and began production on Selena: The Series, which was launched on Netflix on 4 December 2020.

Suzette Quintanilla was one of the first female drummers to gain recognition in a male-dominated field.



Since 'Selena y Los Dinos' stopped recording music, where is Selena's sister now? Read on with Briefly to see some of Suzette Quintanilla's photos and more.

Suzette Quintanilla's profile

Full name: Suzette Quintanilla

Suzette Quintanilla Nickname: Suzy

Suzy Famous for: Member of "Selena y Los Dinos"

Member of "Selena y Los Dinos" Gender: Female

Female Place of birth: Lake Jackson, Texas

Lake Jackson, Texas Date of birth: 29 June 1967

29 June 1967 Zodiac: Cancer

Cancer Suzette Quintanilla's age: 54 years in 2021

54 years in 2021 Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Mexican-American

Mexican-American Sexuality: Straight

Straight Suzette Quintanilla's husband: Bill Arriaga

Bill Arriaga Suzette Quintanilla's children: Jovan Arriaga

Jovan Arriaga Parents: Abraham Quintanilla Jr. and Marcella Samora

Abraham Quintanilla Jr. and Marcella Samora Siblings: A.B. and Selena

A.B. and Selena Height: 5'7" (170 cm)

5'7" (170 cm) Weight: 68kg

68kg Eye colour: Brown

Brown Hair colour: Black

Black School: Unspecified

Unspecified Occupation: Acress and muscian

Acress and muscian Movies: Selena

Selena Music group: Selena y Los Dinos (1982 – 1995)

Selena y Los Dinos (1982 – 1995) Net worth: $3 million in 2021

$3 million in 2021 Suzette Quintanilla's Instagram: @suzettesyld

@suzettesyld Facebook: SuzetteQuintanilla

SuzetteQuintanilla Twitter: @SuzQuintanilla

Family of late Tejano singer Selena: Husband Chris Perez, parents Marcela & Abraham Quintanilla, & siblings A.B. & Suzette.



Biography

Suzy was born on 29 June 1967 in Lake Jackson, Texas. Suzette Quintanilla's parents were Marcella Ofelia Samora and Abraham Quintanilla Jr., a Mexican-American musician and record producer who greatly influenced his children's musical careers. She had a baby sister, Selena, with an older brother named A.B. Quintanilla III, and they were all brought up as Jehovah's Witnesses.

A family business

The Quintanilla kids adopted their father's love of music. When Abraham established his first Tex-Mex eatery, Papa Gayo's, in Lake Jackson, Suzy and her siblings began entertaining the customers. She reluctantly became the drummer, while her brother, AB, played the bass guitar, and her sister, Selena, was the voice of the operation.

However, due to an economic crisis, the restaurant was forced to close the next year, and the family went bankrupt. Their home was repossessed, so they relocated to Corpus Christi, where they began playing on street corners, wedding ceremonies, quinceaneras, and festivals to help pay the bills.

Selena Quintanilla's widower Chris Perez, with A.B., Suzette, Marcella Samora and Abraham, attend Selena's posthumous honour of a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, 2017.



As the siblings' fame grew, Abraham established the band 'Selena y Los Dinos.' They quickly secured a record deal with Freddie Records, and their music became even more popular.

Selena y Los Dinos' albums

Mis Primeras Grabaciones (1984)

(1984) Munequito De Trapo' (1986)

(1986) 'And The Winner Is...' (1987)

(1987) 'Preciosa' (1988)

(1988) 'Dulce Amor' (1988)

Suzette kept performing with her family until Selena's tragic death in 1995. Suzette Quintanilla's young sister's life was ruthlessly ended when she was just 23 years old. Yolanda Saldivar, the head of her fan club who was also considered a family friend, was responsible for her death.

The scandal

Romance sparked within Los Dinos between the lead singer, Selena, and the guitarist, Chris Perez. However, Abraham allegedly forbade this, and all the band members had to keep the relationship tightly under the wraps.

Unfortunately, all secrets eventually came out, and Abraham was less than pleased.

Why did Suzette tell on Selena? According to most reports, Suzy kept her sister's relationship a secret, and Abraham happened upon the couple by chance. However, Perez, on the other hand, tells a different story. According to Pérez's book, Suzy divulged their secret to Abraham, who stated:

"I fired Chris on the spot. I dropped him off in a Whataburger parking lot and said, "You find your way home."

After Chris left the band, and the couple eloped in 1993 and were secretly wed at Nueces County Courthouse.

Selena, best-selling female artist in Latin music, won a Grammy for her album Selena Live! and 8 consecutive 'Female Vocalist of the Year' awards at the 'Tejano Music Awards.'



Did Suzette and Ricky get together?

Ricardo "Ricky" Vela played the keyboard for Selena y Los Dinos. Suzette Quintanilla and Ricky worked very closely together, and he grew very fond of Selena's older sister. After Suzy married Billy Arriaga in 1993, Ricky composed "No Me Queda Más" about his unreciprocated love.

Who did Suzette Quintanilla marry?

Suzette Quintanilla and Bill Aarriaga dated for many years before finally tying the knot in September 1993. Surprisingly, Yolanda Saldivar, Selena's (future) murderer, was a bridesmaid at Suzette Quintanilla's wedding.

Bill and Suzette Quintanilla's son, Jovan Arriaga, was born in 1998, making him 23 years old this year.

Are Suzette and Bill still together? The loving couple celebrated their 28th wedding anniversary in 2021.



What happened to Suzette Quintanilla?

Following the untimely loss of her sister, Suzy retired from performing. So, where is Suzette Quintanilla now?

She works for her father's organization, Q-Productions, Inc., where she oversees the Selena Museum, which holds a collection of the singer's designs and memorabilia. Suzy also assists youngsters in need through the "The Selena Foundation" and has recently taken a shot at being an executive producer alongside her father for the Netflix show "Selena: The Series."

How old is Suzette Quintanilla?

This dedicated sister celebrated her 54th birthday on 29 June, and the dearly departed Selena would have been 49 this year. Suzette Quintanilla's net worth is estimated at $3 million in 2021.

Suzette Quintanilla at the MAC Selena World Premiere on September 30, 2016, in Corpus Christi, Texas.



Suzette Quintanilla may not be in the music industry anymore. Still, she has dedicated her life to preserving Selena's legacy, and she frequently attends events in her sister's honour and reconnects with her admirers.

