Nina Dobrev is best known for playing the Doppelgänger duo, sweetheart Elena Gilbert and the ruthless Katherine Pierce, in the popular fantasy drama, The Vampire Diaries. Since the show's finale, the Bulgarian beauty has had a new love interest, and Instagram has spotted her with a newborn baby. Read on to find out what your favourite vampire has been up to with Briefly.

Nina Dobrev speaks several languages, including French, English and Bulgarian. Photo by Michael Kovac

Source: Getty Images

Are you a die-hard Vampire Diaries fan who wants to know all there is to know about the leading lady? How tall is Nina Dobrev? Who is she dating, and are they with a child? We have all the answers and more!

Nina Dobrev's profile

Full name: Nikolina Kamenova Dobreva

Nikolina Kamenova Dobreva Nickname: Nina Dobrev

Nina Dobrev Famous for: Elena Gilbert/Katherine Pierce in Vampire Diaries

Elena Gilbert/Katherine Pierce in Vampire Diaries Gender: Female

Female Place of birth: Sofia, Bulgaria

Sofia, Bulgaria Date of birth: 9 January 1989

9 January 1989 Zodiac: Capricorn

Capricorn Nina Dobrev's age: 32 in 2021

32 in 2021 Current residence: West Hollywood

West Hollywood Nationality: Canadian

Canadian Ethnicity: Bulgarian

Bulgarian Sexuality: Straight

Straight Nina Dobrev's boyfriend: Shaun White

Shaun White Nina Dobrev's daughter: None

None Nina Dobrev's parents: Michaela Constantine and Kamen Dobreva

Michaela Constantine and Kamen Dobreva Siblings: Alexander

Alexander Nina Dobrev's height: 1,69 m

1,69 m Weight: 122 lbs (55kg)

122 lbs (55kg) Nina Dobrev's measurements: 33-23-33

33-23-33 Eye colour: Brown

Brown Hair colour: Brown

Brown School: Armstrong Acting Studios

Armstrong Acting Studios Occupation: Actress

Actress Nina Dobrev's net worth: $11 million in 2021

$11 million in 2021 Instagram: @nina

@nina Facebook: NinaDobrev

NinaDobrev Twitter: @ninadobrev

Apparently, Nina Dobrev and Paul Wesley didn't get along at first. Photo by Kevin Mazur

Source: Getty Images

Biography

Nikolina Konstantinova Dobreva is a gifted actress who was raised by a computer specialist father, Konstantin, and an artist mother, Michaela. She was born in Sofia, Bulgaria, on 9 January 1989, and has an older brother called Alexander. After her second birthday, her family relocated to Toronto, Canada.

She began her lessons in ballet and jazz at J. B. Tyrrell Sr. Public School, where she also specialized in rhythmic gymnastics. She then attended Scarborough's Wexford Collegiate School for Arts. She went on to major in sociology at Ryerson University. However, her passion lied elsewhere, so she dropped out in 2008 to enrol at Armstrong Acting Studios.

Nina Dobrev dated her co-star, Ian Somerhalder, for three years. Photo by Sonja Flemming

Source: Getty Images

Career

In 2006, this Bulgarian beauty made her on-screen debut as 'Mia Jones' in Degrassi: The Next Generation.

With 'Fugitive Pieces,' she made her debut appearance on the big screen the following year. Nina also appeared in films such as 'Away From Her,' 'How She Move,' 'The Poet,' and 'Too Young to Marry' in the same year.

Her fame skyrocketed in 2009 when she was cast as the protagonist in the supernatural drama series 'The Vampire Diaries.'

Nina Dobrev is besties with supermodel Julianne Hough. Photo by George Pimentel

Source: Getty Images

Nina Dobrev's movies and TV shows

Woman 99 (pre-production)

The Out-Law (filming)

Reunion (post-production)

Sick Girl (post-production)

Redeeming Love

Love Hard

Lucky Day

Fam

Run This Town

Departures

Dog Days

Crash Pad

Flatliners

The Vampire Diaries

Workaholics

Barely Lethal

The Final Girls

The Originals

Let's Be Cops

Robot Chicken

The Perks of Being a Wallflower

The Super Hero Squad

Family Guy

The Roommate

Merry Madagascar

Chloe

Eleventh Hour

Degrassi

Mia Jones

The Border

The American Mall

Never Cry Werewolf

My Daughter's Secret

Fugitive Pieces

Too Young to Marry

The Poet

How She Move

Away from Her

Playing House

Nina Dobrev and Victoria Justice could pass as Dopplegangers Elena Gilbert and Katherine Pierce. Photo: @ninadobrevfetus

Source: Instagram

Are Nina Dobrev and Victoria Justice related?

Nina Dobrev's look alike is fellow actress Victoria Justice, and the resemblance is so close that Victoria could have played Elena Gilbert's Doppelgänger, Katherine on TheVampire Diaries. Not only is this pair not related, but they only met for the first time in October 2015 at the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic event.

Is Nina Dobrev in a relationship?

Fans were ecstatic when Vampire Diaries co-stars Nina Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder began dating in 2011. The iconic duo took their romance off-screen during Season 3 of the show, but sadly they separated in 2013.

Nina Dobrev's 2020 lockdown was not all doom and gloom, as she found love in the form of a professional snowboarder. Nina Dobrev and Shaun White made their relationship Instagram official in May, and they allegedly moved in together during the pandemic. Rumour has it that the couple are so happy that White is looking to become Nina Dobrev's husband in the near future.

Nina Dobrev is currently in a relationship with XGames champion Shaun White. Photo: @nina

Source: Instagram

Does Nina Dobrev have a baby?

In 2021 Nina Dobrev broke Instagram when she posted pics of herself with a newborn bundle of joy. Before you jump to conclusions, let us quickly say that it is not hers! Instead, the beautiful brunette visited Gossip Girl's star Jessica Szohr and Brad Richardson to meet their 2-month-old daughter named Bowie. Jessica plays Vanessa Abrams on the popular television drama.

Nina Dobrev and Jessica Szohr gush over two-month-old Bowie. Photo: @nina

Source: Instagram

Nina Dobrev's new movie, Redeeming Love, is set in 1850 and based around a young couple during the California gold rush. It is due for release in 2022, and we could not be more excited. We anxiously await the engagement announcement as it seems that your favourite Vampire Diaries star and Shaun White are falling more in love each day.

Source: Briefly.co.za