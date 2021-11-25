Emma Roberts' net worth, age, children, spouse, wedding, height, profiles
What is Emma Roberts' net worth? The renowned American actress/ singer became a Hollywood star at a young age. She has owned a slew of multi-million dollar homes over the years. Recently, Emma Roberts' wedding made tabloids suspect she broke up with her baby daddy.
Cade Hudson, a 34-year-old CAA agent, accompanied Emma to Paris Hilton's wedding on 11th November 2021, which her longtime boyfriend did not attend. Cade and Emma Rose have been friends since 2017. The two do not follow each other on Instagram and were last seen together in April at The United States Vs. Billie Holiday's cast's Oscars party.
Emma Roberts' profile summary
- Full name: Emma Rose Roberts
- Date of birth: 10th February 1991
- Zodiac sign: Aquarius
- Age: 30 years in 2021
- Place of birth: Rhinebeck Village, Rhinebeck, New York, USA
- Residence: Hollywood Hills in Los Angeles, California, USA
- Career: Actor and singer
- Nationality: American
- Ethnicity: Mixed
- Father: Eric Roberts
- Mother: Kelly Cunningham
- Siblings: 3
- Relationship status: Dating
- Boyfriend: Garrett Hedlund
- Children: 1
- Height: 5 feet 1 inch (1.57 m)
- Net worth: $25 million
- Instagram: emmaroberts
- Twitter: @RobertsEmma
- Facebook: @emmaroberts
- Website: robertsemma.tumblr.com
Emma Roberts' biography
How old is Emma Roberts? Emma Roberts' age is 30 years old in 2021. Her parents only dated for two years but never married. The actress was born on 10th February 1991 at Rhinebeck Village in Rhinebeck, New York, USA.
Because of her daddy's ancestry, Rose is of German, English, Irish, Scottish, Welsh, and Swedish descent. She attended Archer School for Girls in LA. She then enrolled in a literature course at New York's Sarah Lawrence College in 2011 but dropped out in 2012 for career development.
The actress' family
Emma Roberts' parents are Eric Anthony Roberts (actor) and Kelly Cunningham (actress/producer). Anthony's siblings are prominent actors, while Kelly's fans know nothing about her family and education.
Cunningham married bassist Kelly Nickels after parting ways with Antony. Unfortunately, the marriage died after having Grace Nickels in 2001. Meanwhile, Rose's dad married Eliza Rayfiel (actress/director ) in 1992.
Eliza does not have a child with Antony but has two children (Keaton Simons and Morgan Simons) with her ex-husband, James Simons (TV producer/director).
Is Emma Roberts related to Julia Roberts?
Julia, Lisa, and Nancy are Emma's aunts, for they are Eric's sisters. The trio is made up of Betty Lou Bredemus and Walter Grady Roberts' children.
Rose's parents broke up because of her dad's drug and alcohol addiction. Hence, Julia gave Kelly legal fees to get Rose's custody after breaking up with the girl's dad.
Julia Roberts was married to Lyle Lovett (1993–1995) before marrying Daniel Moder in 2002. She has three children (Hazel, Phinnaeus, and Henry) with her second husband.
Meanwhile, actress Lisa Gillian has no child but has been happily married to Tony Gillan since 1997. Unfortunately, the 37-year-old Nancy Motes committed suicide on 9th February 2014.
She had no child but was engaged to John Dilbeck. Hence, Motes left a suicide note to her fiancé, blaming her actions on depression.
Emma Roberts' children
Who is the father of Emma Roberts' baby? The actress and actor Garrett Hedlund (37 years) shared pregnancy news with their IG fans on 31st August 2020.
She then posted a photo of baby Rhodes Robert Hedlund for the first time in January 2021. Is Garett Hedlund Emma Roberts' spouse? They are not married but have been dating since 2019.
Emma Roberts' boyfriends history
She and actor Evan Peters had an on-and-off relationship from 2012 to 2019. They encountered domestic abuse in 2013, got engaged in 2014, and broke up in 2016. In 2017, they had a re-engagement then called it off in 2019.
Shortly after the relationship ended, Rose was spotted with Garrett Hedlund. Her other ex-boyfriends are Alex Pettyfer, Ryan Sheckler, Chace Crawford, Max Thieriot, Dathan Kuppin, Chord Overstreet, Hayden Christensen, and Christopher Hines.
Career history
In 2001, the actress auditioned for her first film, Blow. She later got more fame from Nickelodeon's teen sitcom called Unfabulous show (2004 to 2007).
In 2005, the actress recorded the show's soundtrack for her album, Unfabulous and More. Besides these projects, other Emma Roberts' movies, best TV series and songs, include:
Television
- Drake & Josh
- Punk'd
- The Hills
- Jonas L.A
- Family Guy
- Delirium
- American Horror Story
Songs and videos
- I Wanna Be
- Dummy
- Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
- If I Had It My Way
- Island in the Sun
- Strangely Sexy Though
- Do It on My Face
Movies
- BigLove
- America's Sweethearts
- Spymate
- Aquamarine
- Valentine's Day
- The Art of Getting By
- Adult World
- Palo Alto
- Empire State
- Little Italy
- Paradise Hills
- UglyDolls
- The Hunt
- Holidate
- About Fate
Emma Roberts' meme
In July 2021, the actress became a meme after posting a video of herself on the beach. The video currently has more than 1.8 million likes.
Where is Emma Roberts living?
She sold the Laurel Canyon home for $1.6 million and bought a $4 million multi-storey house in Los Feliz in 2018. In 2020, the actress sold the house and moved into a $3.2 million home in Hollywood, Los Angeles.
Emma Roberts' net worth is around $25 million. Meanwhile, her mum has $2 million, her father's worth is about $8 million, and her aunt Julia is worth $250 million.
Besides having a supportive blended family of celebrities, most of Emma Roberts' net worth is from her hard work. In June 2016, she featured the Human Rights Campaign's video that paid tribute to the Orlando nightclub shooting victims.
