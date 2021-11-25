Emma Roberts' net worth, age, children, spouse, wedding, height, profiles

What is Emma Roberts' net worth? The renowned American actress/ singer became a Hollywood star at a young age. She has owned a slew of multi-million dollar homes over the years. Recently, Emma Roberts' wedding made tabloids suspect she broke up with her baby daddy.

Emma stole the spotlight from the bride of a grand Bel-Air wedding when she showed up with a man people assumed was her new boyfriend.

Source: Getty Images

Cade Hudson, a 34-year-old CAA agent, accompanied Emma to Paris Hilton's wedding on 11th November 2021, which her longtime boyfriend did not attend. Cade and Emma Rose have been friends since 2017. The two do not follow each other on Instagram and were last seen together in April at The United States Vs. Billie Holiday's cast's Oscars party.

Emma Roberts' profile summary

Full name: Emma Rose Roberts

Emma Rose Roberts Date of birth: 10th February 1991

10th February 1991 Zodiac sign: Aquarius

Aquarius Age: 30 years in 2021

30 years in 2021 Place of birth: Rhinebeck Village, Rhinebeck, New York, USA

Rhinebeck Village, Rhinebeck, New York, USA Residence: Hollywood Hills in Los Angeles, California, USA

Hollywood Hills in Los Angeles, California, USA Career: Actor and singer

Actor and singer Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Mixed

Mixed Father: Eric Roberts

Eric Roberts Mother: Kelly Cunningham

Kelly Cunningham Siblings: 3

3 Relationship status: Dating

Dating Boyfriend: Garrett Hedlund

Garrett Hedlund Children: 1

1 Height: 5 feet 1 inch (1.57 m)

5 feet 1 inch (1.57 m) Net worth: $25 million

$25 million Instagram: emmaroberts

emmaroberts Twitter: @RobertsEmma

@RobertsEmma Facebook: @emmaroberts

@emmaroberts Website: robertsemma.tumblr.com

Emma Roberts' biography

How old is Emma Roberts? Emma Roberts' age is 30 years old in 2021. Her parents only dated for two years but never married. The actress was born on 10th February 1991 at Rhinebeck Village in Rhinebeck, New York, USA.

Her father had featured in 487 films and TV programmes and played 74 roles by 2017.

Source: Twitter

Because of her daddy's ancestry, Rose is of German, English, Irish, Scottish, Welsh, and Swedish descent. She attended Archer School for Girls in LA. She then enrolled in a literature course at New York's Sarah Lawrence College in 2011 but dropped out in 2012 for career development.

The actress' family

Emma Roberts' parents are Eric Anthony Roberts (actor) and Kelly Cunningham (actress/producer). Anthony's siblings are prominent actors, while Kelly's fans know nothing about her family and education.

Cunningham married bassist Kelly Nickels after parting ways with Antony. Unfortunately, the marriage died after having Grace Nickels in 2001. Meanwhile, Rose's dad married Eliza Rayfiel (actress/director ) in 1992.

Eliza does not have a child with Antony but has two children (Keaton Simons and Morgan Simons) with her ex-husband, James Simons (TV producer/director).

Is Emma Roberts related to Julia Roberts?

Spending time on the sets of her aunt Julia's films inspired Rose to join the film industry at a young age.

Source: Getty Images

Julia, Lisa, and Nancy are Emma's aunts, for they are Eric's sisters. The trio is made up of Betty Lou Bredemus and Walter Grady Roberts' children.

Rose's parents broke up because of her dad's drug and alcohol addiction. Hence, Julia gave Kelly legal fees to get Rose's custody after breaking up with the girl's dad.

Julia Roberts was married to Lyle Lovett (1993–1995) before marrying Daniel Moder in 2002. She has three children (Hazel, Phinnaeus, and Henry) with her second husband.

Meanwhile, actress Lisa Gillian has no child but has been happily married to Tony Gillan since 1997. Unfortunately, the 37-year-old Nancy Motes committed suicide on 9th February 2014.

She had no child but was engaged to John Dilbeck. Hence, Motes left a suicide note to her fiancé, blaming her actions on depression.

Hollywood actors Emma and Garrett Hedlund were blessed with a son in January 2021.

Source: Instagram

Emma Roberts' children

Who is the father of Emma Roberts' baby? The actress and actor Garrett Hedlund (37 years) shared pregnancy news with their IG fans on 31st August 2020.

She then posted a photo of baby Rhodes Robert Hedlund for the first time in January 2021. Is Garett Hedlund Emma Roberts' spouse? They are not married but have been dating since 2019.

Emma Roberts' boyfriends history

She and actor Evan Peters had an on-and-off relationship from 2012 to 2019. They encountered domestic abuse in 2013, got engaged in 2014, and broke up in 2016. In 2017, they had a re-engagement then called it off in 2019.

Shortly after the relationship ended, Rose was spotted with Garrett Hedlund. Her other ex-boyfriends are Alex Pettyfer, Ryan Sheckler, Chace Crawford, Max Thieriot, Dathan Kuppin, Chord Overstreet, Hayden Christensen, and Christopher Hines.

Rose is straight and has never been associated with a female lover. She was engaged twice to another American actor Evan Peters but their relationship didn't work out.

Source: Facebook

Career history

In 2001, the actress auditioned for her first film, Blow. She later got more fame from Nickelodeon's teen sitcom called Unfabulous show (2004 to 2007).

In 2005, the actress recorded the show's soundtrack for her album, Unfabulous and More. Besides these projects, other Emma Roberts' movies, best TV series and songs, include:

Television

Drake & Josh

Punk'd

The Hills

Jonas L.A

Family Guy

Delirium

American Horror Story

As an avid reader, Rose launched a book club, Belletrist, on her Instagram page in 2017. She has also released several hit singles and appeared in music videos.

Source: Getty Images

Songs and videos

I Wanna Be

Dummy

Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town

If I Had It My Way

Island in the Sun

Strangely Sexy Though

Do It on My Face

Movies

BigLove

America's Sweethearts

Spymate

Aquamarine

Valentine's Day

The Art of Getting By

The actress is around $17 million richer than her dad. Emma Roberts' social profiles have over 22.9 million followers, and her Instagram page has the most followers.

Source: Facebook

Adult World

Palo Alto

Empire State

Little Italy

Paradise Hills

UglyDolls

The Hunt

Holidate

About Fate

The actress and her baby's father are yet to respond to the ongoing breakup rumours.

Source: Twitter

Emma Roberts' meme

In July 2021, the actress became a meme after posting a video of herself on the beach. The video currently has more than 1.8 million likes.

Where is Emma Roberts living?

She sold the Laurel Canyon home for $1.6 million and bought a $4 million multi-storey house in Los Feliz in 2018. In 2020, the actress sold the house and moved into a $3.2 million home in Hollywood, Los Angeles.

Emma Roberts' net worth is around $25 million. Meanwhile, her mum has $2 million, her father's worth is about $8 million, and her aunt Julia is worth $250 million.

Besides having a supportive blended family of celebrities, most of Emma Roberts' net worth is from her hard work. In June 2016, she featured the Human Rights Campaign's video that paid tribute to the Orlando nightclub shooting victims.

