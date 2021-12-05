Indeed, Irina Shayk needs no introduction. She is a famous Russian supermodel and actress. Over the years, she has partnered with numerous world-class brands, such as Versace, Intimissimi, Victoria's Secret, Morellato, and Lacoste, among many others. Do you know how much Irina Shayk’s net worth is today?

Irina Shayk walks the runway at the Max Mara fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week - Spring / Summer 2022 on September 23, 2021, in Milan, Italy. Photo: Daniele Venturelli

Source: Getty Images

Many also know Irina from her previous relationships with Cristian Ronaldo and actor Bradley Cooper. So, why did she break up with them? Does she have a child? Here is a thrilling bio of the Russian model with complete details about her career and personal life.

Irina Shayk’s biography

Lea Cooper and Irina Shayk are seen on June 22, 2021, in New York City. Photo: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Irina Valeryevna Shaykhlislamova was born in Yemanzhelinsk, Russian SFSR, Soviet Union. She was born into the family of Valery and Olga.

Her father was a devoted Muslim believer and a coal miner who succumbed to pneumonia. On the other hand, her mother was a kindergarten music teacher.

She is the youngest; he has one older sister. Her name is Tatiana. Like her, Tatiana is in the showbiz scene. She is a beauty expert and former model.

Initially, Shayk studied marketing in college. Later, she went to a beauty school, where her sister was studying. Interestingly, she was inspired to enrol for the course after participating in a beauty contest in her home.

How old is Irina Shayk?

Irina Shayk's age is 35 years as of 2021. She was born on January 6th, 1986.

Irina Shayk's measurements

Modelling, unlike other fields, is known for being an area of perfection. So, one should have a perfect body physique to win the hearts of fashion lovers, and Shayk happens to be one of those people.

Irina Shayk's height is 5 feet 10 inches (178 centimetres). Also, she weighs around 119 pounds, which is 54 kilograms.

Career progression

Irina attends the 100th Anniversary Exhibition Of Vogue Paris - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring Summer 2022 on October 01, 2021, in Paris, France. Photo: Pierre Suu

Source: Getty Images

Shayk is an accomplished supermodel and actor whose career dates back to 2007. Also, her entry into the industry was almost an instant success. In 2007, she became the face of Intimissimi, replacing Ana Beatriz Barros.

In 2010, she was appointed as the official brand ambassador of the Italian clothing label. She participated in many campaigns that saw her become a powerhouse in the fashion world. During the time, she was also featured on the covers of several fashion magazines, such as the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

In 2009, she signed with IMG Models while working for Intimissimi. Since 2016, she has focused on high fashion gigs. Some of the other companies she has partnered with include Givenchy, Burberry, and Philipp Plein.

Like a few supermodels, she has also appeared in various fashion and beauty magazines, including Vogue and GQ.

Since 2007, she has been frequently featured on the following lists; The Sexiest Girl Of The World by DT magazine, Top 20 Sexiest Models by Models.com, 100 Sexiest Women in the World by FHM, and Hot 100 by Maxim.

Movies and TV shows

Besides modelling, she is an actress. Some of her famous movies and TV shows include:

Need for Speed: The Run (2011) as Mila Belova

(2011) as Mila Belova L'Agent (2013) as Beautiful Woman

(2013) as Beautiful Woman Hercules (2014) as Megara

(2014) as Megara Inside Amy Schumer (2016) as Wife

(2016) as Wife Love Advent (2014-2016) as herself

What is Irina Shayk's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, she has a whopping net worth of $25 million. Her primary sources of wealth are modelling, acting, and brand endorsements.

Bradley Cooper (L) and his ex-wife Russian model Shayk arrives for the 91st Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on February 24, 2019. Photo: Mark RALSTON

Source: Getty Images

Is Irina Shayk’s married or dating?

No. At the time of writing, she is presumably single. However, she has previously been in three known romantic relationships. For instance, between 2009 and 2015, she dated the soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo.

Between 2015 and 2019, Shayk dated actor Bradley Cooper. She allegedly expected more from the actor, especially after their kid's birth. The majority of fans expected Cooper to become Irina Shayk's husband.

In 2021, she was also in a relationship with Kanye West. Their relationship became public days after Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from the singer. A few months later, Irina Shayk and Kanye West split.

Who are Irina Shayk's children?

The Russian model is a mother of one. She has a daughter with Bradley Cooper named Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper. So, when was Lea De Seine born? She was born on 21st March 2017. At the time of writing, she is 4 years old.

Thanks to her diligence, consistency, and determination, Irina Shayk’s net worth has grown over the years. She is a renowned supermodel and actress. Notably, she has partnered with several world-class brands such as Givenchy, Burberry, Versace, Intimissimi, Victoria's Secret, Morellato, and Lacoste.

