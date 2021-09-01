Vijay Mallya net worth, age, children, wife, sky house, how did he go broke?
Vijay Mallya is a famous Indian entrepreneur and politician. He is known for being the chairman of the United Breweries Group. Interestingly, the company is behind popular alcoholic brands such as Kingfisher beer. Besides, he is the founder of Kingfisher Airlines Limited. As a result, many people have been yearning to know more about Vijay Mallya’s net worth.
Over the recent past, Mallya has hit the headlines of various media outlets. For instance, the Indian government has effortlessly tried to extradite him over different criminal charges from the UK. He is also known for his posh lifestyle despite being declared bankrupt recently.
Vijay Mallya's profile summary
- Birth name: Vijay Vittal Mallya
- Nickname: The King of “Good Times”
- Date of birth: 18th December 1955
- Place of birth: Bantwal, Dakshina Kannada, Karnataka, India
- Age: 65 years old (as of 2021)
- Gender: Male
- Zodiac sign: Sagittarius
- Religion: Hinduism
- Father: Vittal Mallya
- Mother: Lalitha Ramaiah
- Sexual orientation: Straight
- Marital status: Married
- Current spouse: Rekha
- Ex-wife: Sameera Tyabjee
- Children: Siddharth, Leanna, and Tanya
- Education: La Martiniere Calcutta, St. Xavier's College, Kolkata
- Height: 5'9" (175 cm)
- Eye colour: Hazel brown
- Hair colour: Salt & Pepper
- Occupation: Entrepreneur, politician
- Founder/Co-founder: Kingfisher Airlines
- Twitter: @TheVijayMallya
- Nationality: Indian
Vijay Mallya’s biography
Vijay Mallya was born on 18th December 1955 into an affluent Indian family. His birthplace is Bantwal, Dakshina Kannada, Karnataka. The names of Vijay Mallya's parents are Vittal Mallya (deceased) and Lalitha Ramaiah.
Vijay Mallya's father was an influential Indian entrepreneur. Before his death, he was the chair of the United Breweries Group. He held the position until 1983. On the other hand, there is little in the public domain about his mother.
How old is Vijay Mallya?
As of September 2021, Vijay Mallya's age is 65 years.
Educational background
Vijay Mallya's education journey began in his hometown. First, he attended La Martiniere Calcutta for his high school studies. Later, he proceeded to St. Xavier's College, Kolkata. He graduated with a degree in Bachelor of Commerce degree.
Career
Mallya is a businessman and politician. Professionally, he joined the business world at 28 years old, shortly after his father's death. He was appointed as the chairman of United Breweries Group, a company founded by his father.
In addition to the brewery company, he has also acquired several other companies in different fields. Such companies include Cine Blitz, Berger Paints, Best Crompton, and The Asian Age. In 2005, he continued to establish more companies such as Kingfisher Airlines.
Unfortunately, in 2015, he was forced to resign from his position as the company's chairman. In return, he was allegedly compensated with a $75 million token. However, the payment was blocked by a court order.
Political journey
He has also tried his hand in politics. Initially, he was linked to the Akhil Bharata Janata Dal. Later, he joined the Janata Party, serving as the party's president for seven years.
In 2002, he won a parliamentary seat as an independent candidate. Again, in 2010, he vied the same seat under the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Fortunately, he won.
What happened to Vijay Mallya? In 2016, he was forced to step down from his Rajya Sabha MP seat after being accused of multiple counts of criminal involvement. Such allegations included money laundering.
TV and film appearances
In addition, he has appeared in a few TV shows and movies. Some of the popular Vijay Mallya's movies and TV shows include: Rakht (2004), The Forest (2009), and He's Done It Again! (2011).
Vijay Mallya's net worth in 2021
Is Vijay Mallya still rich? In June 2021, the Insolvency and Companies Court of the London high court declared Mallya bankrupt. According to Forbes, he was worth $1.4 million in 2014. Some of his assets were sold, and money was transferred to a consortium of banks to settle his debts.
Vijay Mallya's house and cars
Vijay owns luxurious properties, including houses and cars. One of his houses, the sky house, has attracted the attention of many people across the world.
The house is built on the top of his skyscraper, which is located in Bangalore, India. Many people liken it to the white house.
Also, he is a fanatic of high-end luxury cars. Some of his known cars includes Ferrari 1965 California Spyder, Jaguar XJR15 race car, Mercedes-Benz, Maserati Quattroporte, Rolls Royce and more.
Who is Vijay Mallya's wife?
The liquor baron is currently married to Rekha. The couple has been together since 1993. However, previously, he was married to Samira Tyabjee Mallya. Their marriage resulted in the birth of one child – a son named Siddharth Mallya.
The name of Vijay Mallya's son is an actor. Vijay is also blessed with three daughters. Their names are Laila, Tanya, and Leana.
Vijay Mallya's latest news
Where is Vijay Mallya now? He left India for the UK. Since then, he has never gone back. The Indian government has been trying to extradite him in vain. They want him back to be charged for several counts of criminal charges such as money laundering and financial irregularities.
Recently, he has was declared a fugitive economic offender under the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act of India.
Vijay is one of the most prominent businessmen in India. He is popularly branded as the liquor baron because his reign at the United Breweries Group saw the company attain significant milestones. Despite facing a few setbacks, he is still a favourite for many people. Unfortunately, Vijay Mallya’s net worth was recently affected when he was declared bankrupt.
READ ALSO: Sunlen Serfaty: Age, ethnicity, CNN, worth, where is she today?
Briefly.co.za shared the fascinating biography of Sunlen Serfaty. She is a renowned CNN national correspondent journalist based in Washington, DC.
Sunlen is also popularly known for being the wife of Alexis Leigh Serfaty. However, the mother of one has been trying to lead a low-key life despite her celebrity status. Read more on the post.
Source: Briefly.co.za