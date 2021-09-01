Vijay Mallya net worth, age, children, wife, sky house, how did he go broke?

Vijay Mallya is a famous Indian entrepreneur and politician. He is known for being the chairman of the United Breweries Group. Interestingly, the company is behind popular alcoholic brands such as Kingfisher beer. Besides, he is the founder of Kingfisher Airlines Limited. As a result, many people have been yearning to know more about Vijay Mallya’s net worth.

Indian businessman Vijay Mallya speaks to the media during a break in his extradition ruling at Westminster Magistrates Court on December 10, 2018 in London. Photo: Jack Taylor

Source: Getty Images

Over the recent past, Mallya has hit the headlines of various media outlets. For instance, the Indian government has effortlessly tried to extradite him over different criminal charges from the UK. He is also known for his posh lifestyle despite being declared bankrupt recently.

Vijay Mallya's profile summary

Birth name: Vijay Vittal Mallya

Vijay Vittal Mallya Nickname: The King of “Good Times”

The King of “Good Times” Date of birth: 18th December 1955

18th December 1955 Place of birth: Bantwal, Dakshina Kannada, Karnataka, India

Bantwal, Dakshina Kannada, Karnataka, India Age: 65 years old (as of 2021)

65 years old (as of 2021) Gender: Male

Male Zodiac sign: Sagittarius

Sagittarius Religion: Hinduism

Hinduism Father: Vittal Mallya

Vittal Mallya Mother: Lalitha Ramaiah

Lalitha Ramaiah Sexual orientation: Straight

Straight Marital status: Married

Married Current spouse: Rekha

Rekha Ex-wife: Sameera Tyabjee

Sameera Tyabjee Children: Siddharth, Leanna, and Tanya

Siddharth, Leanna, and Tanya Education: La Martiniere Calcutta, St. Xavier's College, Kolkata

La Martiniere Calcutta, St. Xavier's College, Kolkata Height: 5'9" (175 cm)

5'9" (175 cm) Eye colour: Hazel brown

Hazel brown Hair colour: Salt & Pepper

Salt & Pepper Occupation: Entrepreneur, politician

Entrepreneur, politician Founder/Co-founder: Kingfisher Airlines

Kingfisher Airlines Twitter: @TheVijayMallya

@TheVijayMallya Nationality: Indian

Vijay Mallya’s biography

Vijay Mallya was born on 18th December 1955 into an affluent Indian family. His birthplace is Bantwal, Dakshina Kannada, Karnataka. The names of Vijay Mallya's parents are Vittal Mallya (deceased) and Lalitha Ramaiah.

Vijay Mallya's father was an influential Indian entrepreneur. Before his death, he was the chair of the United Breweries Group. He held the position until 1983. On the other hand, there is little in the public domain about his mother.

How old is Vijay Mallya?

F1 Force India team boss Vijay Mallya (R) walks through the press with his son Siddharth Mallya (L), as he arrives at The City of Westminster Magistrates in 2018. Photo: Leon Neal

Source: Getty Images

As of September 2021, Vijay Mallya's age is 65 years.

Educational background

Vijay Mallya's education journey began in his hometown. First, he attended La Martiniere Calcutta for his high school studies. Later, he proceeded to St. Xavier's College, Kolkata. He graduated with a degree in Bachelor of Commerce degree.

Career

Mallya is a businessman and politician. Professionally, he joined the business world at 28 years old, shortly after his father's death. He was appointed as the chairman of United Breweries Group, a company founded by his father.

In addition to the brewery company, he has also acquired several other companies in different fields. Such companies include Cine Blitz, Berger Paints, Best Crompton, and The Asian Age. In 2005, he continued to establish more companies such as Kingfisher Airlines.

Unfortunately, in 2015, he was forced to resign from his position as the company's chairman. In return, he was allegedly compensated with a $75 million token. However, the payment was blocked by a court order.

Political journey

He has also tried his hand in politics. Initially, he was linked to the Akhil Bharata Janata Dal. Later, he joined the Janata Party, serving as the party's president for seven years.

Vijay Mallya at the launch of 2011 Kingfisher calender in Mumbai on December 18, 2010. Photo: Yogen Shah

Source: Getty Images

In 2002, he won a parliamentary seat as an independent candidate. Again, in 2010, he vied the same seat under the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Fortunately, he won.

What happened to Vijay Mallya? In 2016, he was forced to step down from his Rajya Sabha MP seat after being accused of multiple counts of criminal involvement. Such allegations included money laundering.

TV and film appearances

In addition, he has appeared in a few TV shows and movies. Some of the popular Vijay Mallya's movies and TV shows include: Rakht (2004), The Forest (2009), and He's Done It Again! (2011).

Vijay Mallya's net worth in 2021

Is Vijay Mallya still rich? In June 2021, the Insolvency and Companies Court of the London high court declared Mallya bankrupt. According to Forbes, he was worth $1.4 million in 2014. Some of his assets were sold, and money was transferred to a consortium of banks to settle his debts.

Vijay Mallya's house and cars

Vijay owns luxurious properties, including houses and cars. One of his houses, the sky house, has attracted the attention of many people across the world.

The house is built on the top of his skyscraper, which is located in Bangalore, India. Many people liken it to the white house.

Also, he is a fanatic of high-end luxury cars. Some of his known cars includes Ferrari 1965 California Spyder, Jaguar XJR15 race car, Mercedes-Benz, Maserati Quattroporte, Rolls Royce and more.

Who is Vijay Mallya's wife?

The liquor baron is currently married to Rekha. The couple has been together since 1993. However, previously, he was married to Samira Tyabjee Mallya. Their marriage resulted in the birth of one child – a son named Siddharth Mallya.

The name of Vijay Mallya's son is an actor. Vijay is also blessed with three daughters. Their names are Laila, Tanya, and Leana.

Vijay Mallya's latest news

Vijay Mallya, founder and chairman of Kingfisher Airlines Ltd., center, speaks to members of the media as he arrives at Westminster Magistrates in 2017. Photo: Chris Ratcliffe

Source: Getty Images

Where is Vijay Mallya now? He left India for the UK. Since then, he has never gone back. The Indian government has been trying to extradite him in vain. They want him back to be charged for several counts of criminal charges such as money laundering and financial irregularities.

Recently, he has was declared a fugitive economic offender under the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act of India.

Vijay is one of the most prominent businessmen in India. He is popularly branded as the liquor baron because his reign at the United Breweries Group saw the company attain significant milestones. Despite facing a few setbacks, he is still a favourite for many people. Unfortunately, Vijay Mallya’s net worth was recently affected when he was declared bankrupt.

