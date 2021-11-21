Who is Shaun Pollock? Age, children, spouse, career, profiles, net worth

Shaun Pollock is no new name in the cricket world. Hailing from a family of cricket legends, it was no surprise when he took the world by storm. His splendid performance was linked to his accuracy and ability to move the ball both ways swiftly.

Shaun Pollock during the 2022 Commonwealth Games Bid Announcement Event at George Campbell School on September 02, 2015 in Durban, South Africa. Photo: Anesh Debiky

Source: Getty Images

Some of the teams he played for include South Africa, Africa XI, Dolphins, ICC World XI, Mumbai Indians, Rest of the World XI, and Sachin Blasters. Throughout his career as a professional cricketer and captain, Pollock made a fortune. He is estimated to have a net worth of about $250,000. Get a glimpse of the cricket legend.

Profile summary

Full name: Shaun Maclean Pollock

Shaun Maclean Pollock Year of birth: July 16, 1973

July 16, 1973 Place of birth: Port Elizabeth, Cape Province

Port Elizabeth, Cape Province Nationality: South African

South African Shaun Pollock age: 48 years as of 2021

48 years as of 2021 Gender: Male

Male Alma mater: University of Natal

University of Natal Marital status: Married

Married Wife: Trish Lauderdale

Trish Lauderdale Kids: 2

2 Shaun Pollock height: 1.88 m

1.88 m Twitter: @7polly7

Shaun Pollock biography

Pollock is the son of celebrated and legendary bowler Peter Pollock. He is also the nephew of the celestial batsman Graeme Pollock. Of course, when you hail from a family of talented sportsmen, much is also expected from you.

For Pollock, he became the only second bowler to achieve a record of 4 wickets in 4 balls while playing for Warwickshire. He attended the University of Natal, where he graduated with a bachelor's degree in commerce.

How old is Shaun Pollock?

Shaun is interviewed after being presented with a ICC hall of fame cap from Clive Lloyd during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup final match between New Zealand and Australia in Dubai. Photo: Gareth Copley

Source: Getty Images

Pollock was born on July 16, 1973, in Port Elizabeth, Cape Province. This makes him 48 years as of 2021.

Career

The retired cricket player made his debut in 1995 during his match against England, where he scored his first five wickets. For his ODI debut, he scored 66 batting at position eight and scored four wickets.

In 1996, he suffered an ankle injury that saw him out of the team. After a full recovery, he made a robust comeback to the team. In 1998, after scoring 69 wickets in 14 matches, Shaun garnered attention from the world and cricket fans.

In 2000, he received the onus of test captaincy. Interestingly, his performance improved with his new role, as was witnessed in the game against India in 2001 and 2002.

However, in 2001 and 2002, luck was not on Pollock's side as South Africa lost to arch-rivals, Australia. South Africa's early exit from the 2003 World Cup was blamed on him, costing him his captaincy.

In 2006, he suffered a back injury which slowed down his bowling speed. However, his accuracy was not affected in any way. He performed well during the Champions Trophy in the same year, and the team progressed to the semi-finals. His splendid performance against India saw him awarded the Man of the Series award for Tests and ODIs.

Shaun Pollock's stats

Pollock embraced 13 years of playing international cricket. During his active years, he earned the highest wicket-taker in South Africa, a record that is yet to be broken.

He emerged 9th position from 111 test matches by battling position and 3rd in most consecutive games as captain of his team. He became the first South African to take 400 Test wickets in a career.

Shaun Pollock retirement

The former cricket player suffered injuries for a few years before announcing his retirement in 2008 at just 35 years. He announced exiting the Test cricket during a match against West Indies. He then declared his retirement from ODI cricket in the onset series that followed.

Where is Shaun Pollock today?

Today, the former cricket player is a cricket commentator on Super Sports coverage of South African cricket and sports speaker. He is known for his warm and bubbly personality that makes him the life of any event.

Shaun Pollock's family

Former Cricketer Shaun Pollock and wife Patricia Lauderdale arrive at the Laureus World Sports Awards 2010 at Emirates Palace Hotel on March 10, 2010 in Abu Dhabi. Photo: David Cannon

Source: Getty Images

Shaun Pollock's wife is known as Trish Lauderdale. The couple is parents to two daughters. Shaun Pollock children are Jemma and Georgia.

Who is called Zulu in cricket?

Lance Klusener was one of the best all-rounders in the mid-90s and was a master in finishing games in ODIs, but his career is remembered for the tragedies in the 1999 and 2003 World Cups.

Having spent his time with the Zulu tribe, he earned the nickname Zulu. The sight of Klusener, armed with a big bat that weighed almost close to three pounds, was a fierce sight.

Shaun Pollock was named Wisden Cricketer of the Year in 2003. Today, the former cricketer and captain continue to impact the world of cricket as a commentator.

