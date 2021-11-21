Who is Shaun Pollock? Age, children, spouse, career, profiles, net worth
Shaun Pollock is no new name in the cricket world. Hailing from a family of cricket legends, it was no surprise when he took the world by storm. His splendid performance was linked to his accuracy and ability to move the ball both ways swiftly.
Some of the teams he played for include South Africa, Africa XI, Dolphins, ICC World XI, Mumbai Indians, Rest of the World XI, and Sachin Blasters. Throughout his career as a professional cricketer and captain, Pollock made a fortune. He is estimated to have a net worth of about $250,000. Get a glimpse of the cricket legend.
Profile summary
- Full name: Shaun Maclean Pollock
- Year of birth: July 16, 1973
- Place of birth: Port Elizabeth, Cape Province
- Nationality: South African
- Shaun Pollock age: 48 years as of 2021
- Gender: Male
- Alma mater: University of Natal
- Marital status: Married
- Wife: Trish Lauderdale
- Kids: 2
- Shaun Pollock height: 1.88 m
- Twitter: @7polly7
Shaun Pollock biography
Pollock is the son of celebrated and legendary bowler Peter Pollock. He is also the nephew of the celestial batsman Graeme Pollock. Of course, when you hail from a family of talented sportsmen, much is also expected from you.
For Pollock, he became the only second bowler to achieve a record of 4 wickets in 4 balls while playing for Warwickshire. He attended the University of Natal, where he graduated with a bachelor's degree in commerce.
How old is Shaun Pollock?
Pollock was born on July 16, 1973, in Port Elizabeth, Cape Province. This makes him 48 years as of 2021.
Career
The retired cricket player made his debut in 1995 during his match against England, where he scored his first five wickets. For his ODI debut, he scored 66 batting at position eight and scored four wickets.
In 1996, he suffered an ankle injury that saw him out of the team. After a full recovery, he made a robust comeback to the team. In 1998, after scoring 69 wickets in 14 matches, Shaun garnered attention from the world and cricket fans.
In 2000, he received the onus of test captaincy. Interestingly, his performance improved with his new role, as was witnessed in the game against India in 2001 and 2002.
However, in 2001 and 2002, luck was not on Pollock's side as South Africa lost to arch-rivals, Australia. South Africa's early exit from the 2003 World Cup was blamed on him, costing him his captaincy.
In 2006, he suffered a back injury which slowed down his bowling speed. However, his accuracy was not affected in any way. He performed well during the Champions Trophy in the same year, and the team progressed to the semi-finals. His splendid performance against India saw him awarded the Man of the Series award for Tests and ODIs.
Shaun Pollock's stats
Pollock embraced 13 years of playing international cricket. During his active years, he earned the highest wicket-taker in South Africa, a record that is yet to be broken.
He emerged 9th position from 111 test matches by battling position and 3rd in most consecutive games as captain of his team. He became the first South African to take 400 Test wickets in a career.
Shaun Pollock retirement
The former cricket player suffered injuries for a few years before announcing his retirement in 2008 at just 35 years. He announced exiting the Test cricket during a match against West Indies. He then declared his retirement from ODI cricket in the onset series that followed.
Where is Shaun Pollock today?
Today, the former cricket player is a cricket commentator on Super Sports coverage of South African cricket and sports speaker. He is known for his warm and bubbly personality that makes him the life of any event.
Shaun Pollock's family
Shaun Pollock's wife is known as Trish Lauderdale. The couple is parents to two daughters. Shaun Pollock children are Jemma and Georgia.
Who is called Zulu in cricket?
Lance Klusener was one of the best all-rounders in the mid-90s and was a master in finishing games in ODIs, but his career is remembered for the tragedies in the 1999 and 2003 World Cups.
Having spent his time with the Zulu tribe, he earned the nickname Zulu. The sight of Klusener, armed with a big bat that weighed almost close to three pounds, was a fierce sight.
Shaun Pollock was named Wisden Cricketer of the Year in 2003. Today, the former cricketer and captain continue to impact the world of cricket as a commentator.
