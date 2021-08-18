A young Ghanaian man by the name of Ekow McLean has recently shared his journey of pivoting from a lucrative 9-to-5 job to the selling of suits using R752

The idea to start a suit business started when his love for suits landed him the nickname, 'The Suit Guy' and recognised the business opportunity in that

Ekow says the decision to start his own business is one he is proud of every day

Ekow McLean is a young Ghanaian man who decided to quit his well-paid full-time job to sell suits and according to him, it has been the best decision of his life.

In a video sighted by Briefly News on a YouTube channel called Khanitat Sheriff, the vibrant entrepreneur narrated his journey.

How it started

Recounting, Ekow said he used to wear suits religiously to church every Sunday and due to that, he was nicknamed 'the suit guy'.

He accepted the nickname and when he had to start an Instagram page for himself, he gave it the name, 'the suit guy.' He posted pictures of himself in various designs of suits regularly until one day a follower mistook his handle for a business page and decided to hit him up for a suit.

Recognising the opportunity in that, he decided to start a suit business. Ekow revealed he eventually had to quit the new job he had just landed three months ago for his business.

The young man said, he started his job with just R752.

"Social media specifically Twitter and Instagram has been the main means of marketing my business," he said

The brilliant young entrepreneur had a lot more to say in the video linked below:

