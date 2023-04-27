Amapiano artist TpZee is reportedly struggling financially after his hit song "Paris" with Q-Mark and Afriikan Papi

TpZee and his group have a five-year contract with Cloud Nine music stable and Sony Music, but income has dwindled since November 2021

To supplement their income, the group opened a car wash business that failed, and TpZee has since moved back to Soweto after being asked to leave Bramley

TpZee had to move back home because of financial woes.

Source: Instagram

Amapiano musician Thapelo Monyela, popularly known as TpZee, has reportedly fallen on hard times financially. TpZee rose to fame with his hit song Paris in 2021, which he produced with Q-Mark and Afriikan Papi. However, TpZee's overnight success was short-lived, and he is now struggling to make ends meet.

According to ZiMoja, TpZee and his group entered into a five-year contract with the Cloud Nine music stable, with whom Sony Music has a working relationship. They have two years remaining on their contract, with five more projects still outstanding. However, their income has dwindled since November 2021, when gigs and travelling opportunities ceased.

In a recent Instagram post, TpZee said:

"Issa Paris day @manzana_beer_garden"

The group opened a car wash business to supplement their income, which failed to attract customers. TpZee has since moved back to Soweto after being asked to leave Bramley, where he had relocated to during the height of his career.

Despite the challenges he is facing, TpZee remains hopeful that things will turn around. He has resorted to making music at home and performing at smaller events to make ends meet, reports ZAleb.

