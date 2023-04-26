Brian Dings seeks rematch against Big Zulu after feeling the first fight was unfair at AJ's in The Park, Johannesburg

Big Zulu won the fight by technical knockout in the first round, but Dings requests a rematch on Instagram

Fans and boxing enthusiasts were in support of the referee's decision, with some feeling Dings could've been badly injured

Big Zulu's victory over Brian Dings, 'Uyajola 9/9's' famous bodyguard, has sparked controversy and Dings wants a rematch. Images: @bigzulu_sa

Following his loss to rapper Big Zulu in a recent boxing match at AJ's in The Park, Craighall, Johannesburg, Brian Dings is eager for a rematchBrian Dings is eager for a rematch afteri Eningi hitmaker won by technical knockout in the first round, but his opponent feels he is ready for a rematch.

Uyajola 9/9 bodyguard Brian Dings requests another fight with Big Zulu

According to TimesLive, the former Moja Love bodyguard was not happy with how fast the match ended as he was given time to warm up. Dings then went on to request a rematch with Zulu, after Inkabi posted a video clip of their fight with the caption:

"First Round Knock Outbekumele"

Taking to the comments section on Instagram, an account believed to be belonging to Brian Dings said:

"My question is, there was no knock out there and I was up on my feet because I stripped on that bad ring. The referee says it's over no counting or anything. But all I can say is congratulations to you Zulu much respect brother we move on, well done to the referee I'm proud of u next time we need a fair match."

Boxing fans feel the ref was fair and that Dings was lucky to not be injured

However, fans and boxing enthusiasts were not in agreeance with Dings, feeling that the ref's decision was the correct call anot toht have spared Brian serious injury.

@thulathulandisagreede9806 commented:

"@briandreketai Hhay hhay mbhem ungaschazeli, tripped? Amanga lawa sengiybuke several times levideo I didn't see you trip kahle mfo ukudayisa iphepha elingekho"

@morenamsimango said:

"@briandreketai Nah my brother that stoppage was fair. You had noodles legs, and could barely stand. Clearly losing. It was suicide for you to continue with that round. The referee would have been blamed again. I'm a big boxing fan and that stoppage was fair."

@bryneh199 commented:

"@briandreketai You were failing to even attack you were in defence mode. Wamakisa zveboxing siya "

