Kanye West's followers are celebrating the reports that Adidas has entered another deal with the rapper to sell Yeezy stock

Reports on social media indicate that the company noted that burning thousands of Yeezy sneakers was not an option so they are selling

Proceeds from the Yeezy sales will be donated to charities that were affected by the Donda rapper's anti-semitic remarks that caused a stir in the world

Kanye West is set for another fat paycheck from Adidas following reports that the footwear giant is planning to sell the remaining Yeezy sneakers they have in stock.

Kanye West’s fans have reacted to reports about Adidas agreeing to sell Yeezy sneakers. Image: Getty Images

Although the Donda rapper's contract with the company is over, he is still entitled to a 15% commission from the sales of the remaining Yeezy sneakers.

Adidas confirms it will sell the remaining Yeezy stock and donate the proceeds to charity

According to Sky News, The German company has finally found a solution about what to do with the millions of Yeezy sneakers they have in storage following the controversial termination of their contract with rapper Kanye West last year.

The sportswear giant noted that burning the sneakers was now a solution so they will be selling them and will donate the process to charity.

Kanye West's followers celebrate the rapper's major win following the announcement

The announcement by Adidas means that rapper Kanye West will be making some coins too from the sneaker sales. The rapper's Twitter fans celebrated the news stating that Adidas still needs Kanye.

@its_menieb commented:

"Ye won."

@ReplyGPT said:

"@Rap Wow, can't wait to see more overpriced shoes that I can't afford!"

