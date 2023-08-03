It looks like Beyoncé Knowles' fans known as the BeyHive are no longer devoted to her like they used to

Fans headed to social media to call out the legendary performer following reports that she is selling obstructed-view tickets to her concerts for R2.9K ($157)

Many said they would rather stay at home than pay that much money just to listen to the If I Were A Boy singer

We all know people would lose an arm and a leg to go to Beyoncé's concerts, but not to just listen to her. The star has been making waves since the beginning of her much-awaited Renaissance Tour.

Beyoncé has been called out for overcharging her obstructed-view tickets. Image: @beyonce

Source: Instagram

Beyoncé's fans react to star's R2.9K listening only tickets

Beyoncé is the star she thinks she is. The star has been making waves due to her Renaissance Tour. The tour has been so popular on social media, many people are allegedly selling personal belongings to be able to get a glimpse of Queen Bey doing what she does best.

According to Unilad.com, due to the high popularity of Beyoncé's shows, the star has introduced obstructed-view tickets where concertgoers can only listen to her performance without a view of the stage.

The listen only tickets are starting from R2.9K ($157), but fans think they are a bit much.

Fans outraged over overpriced Beyoncé listen only tickets

Beyoncé's fans love her, but think the prices of her listen only tickets are too high. Many said they would never pay that much for an obstructed-view ticket.

One angry fan wrote:

"Beyoncé selling $200 tickets for a LISTENING ONLY experience is hysterical. This lady is detached from reality."

Another added:

"It’s ridiculous. If I only wanted to hear the concert, I’d stand outside in the car park."

Beyoncé skips Lizzo's name during 'Break My Soul' performance amid lawsuit against Juice hitmaker

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Beyoncé Knowles seems to have cancelled Lizzo after the allegations levelled against her by three of her former dancers. The star allegedly skipped Lizzo's name while performing Break My Soul during The Renaissance Tour on 1 August.

Lizzo is hogging headlines after reports that three of her former dancers are taking her to court for several reasons.

