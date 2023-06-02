Rihanna has not released new songs in many years but the Barbadian singer is still collecting the bag

The star who is currently focusing on her family and business empire has been named the richest female singer in the US

According to the report, she has surpassed other stars such as Taylor Swift, Beyoncé Knowles and Madonna

Rihanna is officially the richest female singer in America. The star who has not released new music in a few years has continued to make waves. From her Super Bowl Halftime show becoming the most streamed ever to becoming the most followed female celeb on Twitter.

Rihanna listed as the richest female singer in America

According to a recently released list of America's Richest Self-Made Women by Forbes, singer and businesswoman, Rihanna is the richest female celebrity. The star reportedly has a net worth of $1.4 billion.

The Daily Mail added that Forbes attributed the Diamonds singer's wealth to two sources of income, her stake in Fenty Beauty and her music.

From Beyoncé, Taylor Swift to Madonna, here are the other wealthy female singers

Taylor Swift came second on the list with a net worth of $740 million. The award-winning singer's wealth comes from her music, concerts and tours.

Madonna is the third richest female singer with a net worth of $580 million. According to BolaVIP, the star is followed by Beyoncé Knowles who is worth $540 million. Although she has ventured into the fashion industry, a huge chunk of Queen Bey's wealth comes from her music as a solo artist and as a part of Destiny's Child.

The Power Of Love singer Celine Dion is the fifth richest female singer with a total net worth of $480.

