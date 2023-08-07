Beyoncé is the talk of the town following the reports that the star demands to have her toilet while she is on the Renaissance Tour

The Grammy Award-winning performer reportedly has a container with toilets seats specially reserved for her

The news has been supported by the Halo hitmaker's fans who are saying their fav cannot use public toilets while on tour

Beyoncé Knowles is one of the greatest performers of our time and fans believe she should be treated as such.

Beyoncé has been praised by her fans for travelling with her toilet seats. Image: @beyonce

Source: Instagram

Beyoncé reportedly travels with own private toilet while on Renaissance Tour

Celebrities are used to a life of luxury and privilege. Beyoncé Knowles who is currently touring North America with her Renaissance concert raised eyebrows with one of her odd requests.

According to reports circulating on social media, the 41-year-old mother of three requested that a private toiled should be provided for her while on tour. Page Six reported that the pictures of a trailer labelled "Beyoncé's Toilet Seats" were pictured backstage at her shows.

A source close to the star confirmed the reports to The US Sun saying the Cuff It singer's team goes above and beyond to ensure she gets all her demands. The source said:

"Beyoncé is such an elite performer she can literally request anything. Her team makes great effort to ensure she has her own comforts and a personal toilet seat happens to be one."

Fans react to reports that Beyoncé travels with her toilet seats

Social media users were surprisingly not shocked about Queen Bey's requests. Many said the star can afford it and should not use public toilets.

@nadineslayman commented:

"Saw a TikTok that said Beyoncé travels around with her own toilet seat everywhere she goes and that’s hilarious to me because I would do the same. "

@Ba_hottie added:

"Also as Beyoncé, she doesn’t have to share a toilet with another living being. I hope ku banjako everyone has their own toilet."

