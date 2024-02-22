A TikTok video in South Africa sparked discussions about lawyer salaries after revealing a corporate lawyer's earnings journey

The lawyer, who studied at Wits University, started with an R8 000 articling salary, reaching R36 000 after practising for two years

The video motivated aspiring lawyers but also drew mixed reactions, with some expressing regret about not pursuing the profession

A video revealed how much a corporate lawyer earns. Image: The Good Brigade

Source: Getty Images

A TikTok post shed insight into how much a South African corporate lawyer makes, leaving several netizens intrigued.

Corporate lawyer shares earning history

A video shared by @lifereset_za, who shares educational career content, shows a screenshot of a conversation between herself and a corporate lawyer who didn't mind disclosing their salary.

According to the lawyer, she studied a BA Law degree and an LLB at Wits University. She did their articles at a black medium firm, where they were paid R8 000 during their first year. That salary doubled by the following year to R16 000 and then increased to R25 000 when they got admitted.

"Once I practised for two years, I was getting a net salary of R36K and then accepted a job outside practice, in an engineering company," the corporate lawyer shared.

Watch the video below:

According to Payscale, the average salary for a corporate lawyer in South Africa is R302,795 in 2024.

SA reacts to corporate lawyer's salary

The video inspired many aspiring lawyers while others regretted not getting into the profession.

Mosatiwa Delta Mohla said:

"As an unemployed law graduate I'm motivated ."

Regoletile Maps responded:

"Ehh why did I reject LLB mara."

Guguladi M commented:

"It's like this for a lot of us."

A Venda Dorito wrote:

"Not a lot of them make such good money tho. Sadly."

oceannas.grey said:

"I'm currently doing my diploma in financial information systems so I would like to know how much I would earn."

Lorraine Mothoa commented:

"Motivation for LLB students ♥️keep pushing."

Teacher builds dream home for family

Briefly News previously reported that a hardworking Mzansi woman who works as a teacher had many netizens beaming with pride after she shared a TikTok video of what she has been pouring her hard-earned money into.

Nothando Buthelezi (@iilovesky) shared a video showing off a home-building project that is currently underway.

Nothando's post also poked fun at the general notion that teachers don't earn much money, as the young woman provided a view of the house that is in progress, which is impressive.

Source: Briefly News