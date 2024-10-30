“What’s the Other R100k for?”: SA Sceptical After Seeing R139k VW Beetle

A sales representative for a company called Pristine Motors shared that a Volkswagen Beetle was up for sale

The local seller told interested buyers on TikTok that the 1975 vehicle would cost them R139 950

Members of the online community who saw the advertisement thought the price was steep and said they weren't the target market

With its iconic round shape and enduring charm, the VW Beetle has already taken its place as a classic car that still turns heads on the road today.

However, when people saw the price a Beetle was going for, many couldn't help but raise their eyebrows at the surprising price tag for this nostalgic ride.

Driving up the price

The TikTok account @talha_at_pristinemotors_ uploaded a video showing a white 1975 Volkswagen Beetle with popping red seats.

While giving people a look at the German car, the Pristine Motors sales representative revealed that it was selling for R139 950.

VW Beetle's price puzzles the internet

Several online users rushed to the comment section to speak about the car's price. Some cracked jokes, while others remained curious and pointed out who they thought the target market was.

A curious @.__ry.___ asked the seller:

"How exactly did you get to that amount?"

@zakesthe28 laughed and told app users:

"They have their target market. There are rich people who like old versions of cars and spend a lot in getting them, trust me."

@mphofora wrote in the comment section:

"R140k with one side-view mirror? Serious?"

@magebaoyibutho also had a question for the seller:

"What’s the other R100 000 for?"

@rodneyr710 shared with humour:

"After the second time opening the door, the handle will be in your hand."

@teekaymaseko3 laughed and told the online community:

"Relax, guys. You are not the target market."

Man shares photo of VW Beetle he bought for R145 in 1982

In another story, Briefly News reported about a man identified as Ayo Ojeniyi, who caused a stir when he shared a photo of a VW Beetle he bought in 1982 for R145.

The man asked social media users what they could buy with the amount today, and many shared their opinions.

