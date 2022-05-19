Culinary adventurer, Tito Mboweni took to Twitter to share his experience attempting to cook a turkey back in the 1980s

The former Finance Minister said he was in Lesotho at the time and was tasked to prepare the large bird for dinner

Mboweni proceeded to boil the bird which he explained turned out as a disaster and Saffas could not help but respond with laughter

Mzansi’s favourite retired politician, Tito Mboweni took to social media to share his cooking flop when he attempted to prepare a turkey a few years back.

Tito Mboweni shared how his turkey dinner turned into a disaster. Image: Dwayne Senior/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Many people know that cooking a turkey isn’t really straightforward and meticulous attention is needed to ensure it comes out soft and tasty. However, an unknowing Mboweni thought popping into a pot to boil would do the trick – boy was he wrong, LOL.

Taking to Twitter he shared his experience:

“So sometime in 1982, thereabout, in Lesotho, I was given the responsibility to prepare a turkey for dinner. Great I thought. And proceeded to boil cook it! Disaster!! It got tougher… (had never cooked one before).”

South African online users could not help but laugh at the former Finance Minister’s culinary blunder on Twitter:

@GI_Irvin commented:

“Exile was nice moes you guys were cooking and eating Turkey, Nna I’ve never tasted even the smell of Turkey. We still eating masonja Beke le Beke before and post so-called freedom.”

@sising_melato said:

“You can't go wrong with "Boils law" as long as you kept the temperature constant at room temperature."

@fazmal_nao wrote:

“All gamey meat has to be cooked, long, low and slow, and wrapped to preserve the moisture, until final basting and browning. Furthermore, it is customary to stuff and inject the carcass with oils and flavourings.”

