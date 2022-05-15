The former finance minister had Mzansi on the edge of their seats on Sunday night when he threatened to traumatise them with a lamb curry

Step by step South Africans watched with growing dread as Mboweni updated the country with his progress

However, Mzansi breathed a collective sigh of relief when Tito revealed his dish and many called his best output ever

Tito Mboweni is known for his bravery in the kitchen and Mzansi dreads the next dish he threatens to cook.

He did not let South Africa sleep in peace on Sunday night as he showed off his lamb curry, step by step.

Tito Mboweni spared South Africans and instead of traumatising Mzansi, he produced a pleasing dish. Photo credit: @tito_mboweni

At one point the country breathed a collective sigh of relief when the former finance minister said he'd have to cancel the curry due to load shedding.

However, Eskom defied expectations and before long Tito was back in the kitchen and cooking up a storm.

As the evening progressed so did Tito's updates on his cooking, he shared snaps of garlic and onions as well as the meat boiling in a pot. Some social media users questioned his use of garlic.

Finally, he revealed his almost finished dish and instead of collective trauma, South Africans were impressed. However, some people were still confused about the garlic.

Here is what his dish ended up looking like and the fourth frame had people breathing a sigh of relief.

Here is what other social media users had to say about Tito's most recent creation

@skepsel_sa:

"I'm actually surprised by frame 4 looks good. You doing well Sir."

@U_Siphoz:

"Well, at least we can't accuse you of ukuba iblesser. The amount of garlic ephuma emlonyeni wakho can exorcise the devil from the devil."

@Brian_john29:

"Whoever taught you how to cook, they must be trembling in their grave Kodwa ke, is how old people cook, I'm not surprised. My grandmother used to cook that way ."

@GNengwane:

"So basically you were cooking garlic and onions..then flavoured them with a bit of meat ."

