Tito Mboweni decided to try defend his cooking by sharing a meal from one of his favrouite Indian restaurants

Our guy Tito tried to justify his horrendous cutting skills by showing how this chef left the peppers practically whole

The people of Mzansi could not deal with Tito’s level of humour, man was on for and they were loving it

Former finance minister Tito Mboweni tried to defend his cooking but just ended up shading his favrouite restaurant when he shared a snap of their food, claiming it looks like his, LOL.

Tito Mboweni uses favrouite Indian meal to defend his odd cutting skills. Image: Twitter / @tito_mboweni

Source: Twitter

Tito is dead set on learning to cook and nothing, not even the opinion of an entire country, is going to stop him. Watch this space, more whole carrots are coming.

Taking to Twitter with some more foodie inspo, our guy Tito shared a picture of a dish made by his favrouite Indian restaurant. Noticing how the peppers were cut practically whole, Tito claimed to be on the same level as this chef. Guy’s got jokes!

“At my favourite Indian curry restaurant. Watch how they slice the peppers! Same WhatsApp group.”

The people of Mzansi crack up over Tito’s attempt to defend his cooking style

Tito, my guy, no matter of this chef left every ingredient whole and unpleased, it would still be more appetising than anything you’ve shared with the citizens of Mzansi. Peeps took to the comment section, chuckling over Tito’s brilliant sense of humour.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@Tee_Boga said:

“ Love your sense of humor ”

@MaanoMadima said:

“Even their antique dinner table and chairs.”

@Skati_guru said:

“When are you starting a YouTube cooking channel? We deserve at least one cooking video from you. Please.”

@Alicia_Logan2 said:

“ I just adore this human, honestly. Best personality!”

@KagisoMonyadiwa said:

@Mapretty5 said:

