Popular South African rapper AKA has taken to social media to react to being booked at the same venue with Cassper Nyovest

The famous rappers have one of the oldest and most popular rivalries in the South African hip hop industry

The Supa Mega recently headed to social media to throw a low key jab at the promoters who booked him and his nemesis at the same venue

Two of South Africa's most prominent stars, Cassper Nyovest and AKA, are billed to perform at the same venue this coming weekend. Everyone knows that Cassper and AKA do not see eye to eye, and having them at one venue at the same time may cause problems.

AKA and Cassper Nyovest are booked to perform at the same venues this coming weekend. Image: @akaworldwide and @casspernyovest

Cass and the Fela In Versace rapper have been at each other's throats for the longest time. Theirs is a beef that spans years, and they have both rubbished any hopes of ever working together.

After finding out that he will be sharing the same stage with his rival, AKA headed to social media to react, SA Hip Hop Mag reports. The rapper threw a low jab at the promoters who thought they were being "slick." He wrote:

"Promoters think they slick lol …. Aight then, well played. Catch you @ CABO in Cape Town tomorrow!"

As expected, peeps shared their thoughts on the matter. Many advised the stars to stay in their lanes and not get into each other's faces to avoid trouble.

@LSGuniversal said:

"Argh, its not like yall are really gonna get into anything. You are there to perform and have a party so is Cass and somebody. What will be interesting will be, will Nakai greet Cass or not. Anyway leave the mpamas alone."

