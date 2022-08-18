Music mogul turned controversial media personality Nota Baloyi continues to reel from his failed relationship with singer and songwriter Berita

Berita has been travelling and performing around the world, while Nota Baloyi has been trying to start a smear campaign against his former wife

Nota Baloyi's endless tweets about Berita have ended up with tweeps resorting to giving him advice on how to move on

Berita's name continues to be on Nota Baloyi's lips. Nota Baloyi's latest tweets about his ex-wife Berita had many netizens reacting.

Nota Baloyi he's determined to convince south Africans that his ex-wife Berita is the villain of their broken marriage. Image: Instagram/@lavidanota

Source: Instagram

Nota Baloyi's countless complaints about Berita were rubbing peeps the wrong way for a while. South Africans seem to have had a change of heart help as many helped Nota Baloyi.

What did Nota Baloyi say about Berita?

Nota went on a Twitter rant and said he remembers how his wife was always grateful to him and how well he treated her. Nota added that it hurts his feelings and that Berita has publicly erased him from her life. Finally, he said Berita "betrayed" him by not " defending" his "honour".

Nota continued to complain in a separate post that he "deserves better". The tweets had peeps flooding the comments with their takes on the situation.

Mzansi tells Nota Baloyi how to get over ex-wife Berita

South African netizens are usually ready to slam Nota for talking about his ex-wife. Some decided to try and be helpful this time, with some netizens sharing their experiences with failed romance.

@Ubuzothini_Wena commented:

Heal and move on wethu, please. Do it for your sake."

@LordHealHer commented:

"Kodwa broer you brought this to yourself it's the bitter truth you need to come to terms with, how is she gonna protect you yet you made noise about bags you bought her let alone the mentioning of her crashing your cars. Put yourself in her shoes for once."

@ymogwere commented:

Nota there are other things that life offers beyond your wife. Stop with this obsession. You are not the first to be betrayed if you think it's a betrayal. Mjolo o ya nyisa, whether have dread or brush.We been there before, nje‍."

@Ntate_Kutu commented:

"Brother you are not the first to experience this, and certainly not the last. It’s just how it goes. No one has a right to tell you how you should react moving forward."

@kamogelomot_ commented:

"Therapy will help a lot in helping you move in the right direction."

Berita asks for strength amid messy divorce from estranged hubby Nota Baloyi

Briefynews previously reported that Berita has had enough of her estranged husband, Nota Baloyi's Twitter rants. The afro-soul singer asked God for strength as her husband goes on another Twitter rant.

The star has been hogging headlines a lot lately, thanks to her husband, Nota Baloyi's tweets. The singer revealed a few weeks ago that she moved out of their matrimonial home earlier this year.

According to TimesLIVE, the star had her fans concerned when she took to her Twitter page to post a cryptic post. She said God will grant her strength.

