Ntsiki Mazwai recently shared her reaction to how the public has responded to the way Podcast and Chill host MacG insulted Minnie Dlamini

The vocal activist reacted to seeing the government getting involved during the controversy over Minnie Dlamini

Ntsiki Mazwai got candid about her experience in the industry and how she has been subjected to countless insults

Ntsiki Mazwai did not mince her words about how it made her feel to see the support Minnie Dlamini has been getting. Media personality Minnie Dlamini garnered public support, including from the government, after facing disparaging comments from MacG.

Ntsiki Mazwai discussed the support Minnie Dlamini received from the government after being insulted by MacG.

Source: UGC

In a post on X, Ntsiki Mazwai lamented over the times when she was publicly insulted. Online users were divided over the way the poet has been treated over the years.

Ntsiki Mazwai discusses Minnie Dlamini

In a series of posts on X, Ntsiki Mazwai pointed out that she never got any defence to the extent that Minnie has following MacG's vulgar remark about her. Ntsiki expressed that she feels as though dehumanising people is not okay until she is the victim. Read the post below:

Ntsiki continued to say that MacG should be held accountable for his comment due to his large platform. She said the ministry is correct for calling him out.

Ntsiki Mazwai's past with public insults

Briefly News reported that Ntsiki Mazwai faced an unending barrage of insults when she attended the Comedy Central Roast of Somizi Mhlongo. Before her appearance on the roast, many people would often insult her, speculating that she does not bathe. Sol once hit back at Ntsiki with the running insult about her bathing habits.

Ntsiki Mazwai previously admitted that her experience on the Comedy Roast traumatised her. The activist went into detail about the impact the roast had on her.

Ntsiki Mazwai compared the public insults she suffered to the Minnie Dlamini controversy on 'Podcast and Chill'.

Source: Instagram

SA split over Ntsiki Mazwai

Ntsiki Mazwai's post attracted a lot of attention, and some people showed her support. Others believed that the treatment she got was well deserved.

@khumz_t said:

"Exactly. They have spoken about you a lot bethi what what ukugeza but no one has been summoned to parliament."

@QueenQong wrote:

"How many times they have been saying you don't bath... No one came in your defense, now there is a minnie dlamini defence force even government institute are taking sides."

@Sammy_Sauce1 commented:

"I feel you😅 you're always insulted more than Minnie but no one in government ever stood up for you 😭😭😅😂"

@mehlulisizwe said:

"Nothing happened when you were insulted day in day out!"

@Abyred6 argued:

"Lmao but you are pretty people just hate you cos you are honest... so you know uyathukwa 😂"

@Liya_Bukwa added"

"You insulted lot of people nawe, I hate what McG said about Mini but please respect us... You bully lot of women nawe."

Ntsiki Mazwai makes demand to Gayton McKenzie

Briefly News previously reported that it seems Ntsiki Mazwai is not letting her feud with Gayton McKenzie slide anytime soon. The outspoken poet was in a huff after she didn't make the delegation that represented South Africa at the 33rd Havana International Book Fair. She took specific aim at McKenzie, accusing him of removing her and replacing her with Unathi Nkayi.

Earlier this year, Mazwai disclosed that she was unable to attend the book fair after Minister Gayton McKenzie selected his delegation. South Africans believed Mazwai was over the snub after she apologised for the allegations she made against McKenzie and Unathi.

In the comments, netizens supported Mazwai. Others suggested that Gayton McKenzie should also step down.

Source: Briefly News