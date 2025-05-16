Veteran media personality Somizi Mhlongo weighed in on the Afrikaners who left South Africa to become refugees in the United States

Somizi reshared a hilarious TikTok skit on his Instagram account, and declared his love for South Africa in the caption

Netizens filled the comments with jokes, pride and patriotism, with many praising the creativity behind the skit

Somizi weighed in on Afrikaner refugees with a hilarious skit.

Seasoned media personality Somizi Mhlongo has joined the growing list of celebrities reacting to the group of Afrikaners who left South Africa to assume refugee status in the States.

A group of 59 Afrikaners took up United States President, Donald Trump’s offer to become refugees in his country when he signed an executive order.

Somizi reacts to Afrikaner refugees

Somizi took to his Instagram account on Tuesday, 13 May and shared a hilarious viral skit of a TikToker pretending to teach a future classroom about the fictional “Great Tsek” of 2025.

In the caption, the former Idols SA judge declared that he wasn’t leaving South Africa. He added that being bored is a choice in South Africa. The post was captioned:

“In Mzansi you're bored by choice shemmm. I’m not leaving this country mina. Local is lekker.”

Watch the video below:

Netizens weigh in on Somizi's reaction

Somizi’s reaction to Afrikaners leaving South Africa to become refugees in the US left people in stitches. Netizens declared their love for Mzansi and applauded the TikToker for being creative and coming up with a hilarious skit.

Here are some of the reactions:

thenjiwecomedy joked:

“I honestly think South Africa is God’s stand-up comedy channel. When the angels need a good laugh, they don’t go to Netflix — they just tune into South Africa and chill — it’s premium content!🤣🤣🤣🤣 #greattsekof2025”

tsabetse_jakavula laughed:

“’Mind your language, Lucas!’ 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 I will remain a South African even in my next life! Kumnandi ukubalapha! It’s nice to be here! 🙌”

lebzee_hermajesty said:

“I think I would want to study History in my next life because this is wild 😅🤭😂”

patrick.cockayne responded:

“The only good side to this story is how few people took up the absurd offer. Thirty something. Just as well they go over there … my bet is half of them will try to come back when they realise what a shambles it is there. If they don’t end up in a prison in El Salvador 😵‍💫🤣”

joy_grace_la declared:

“Not going anywhere, I’m here to stay!”

Somizi weighed in on Afrikaner Refugees with viral skit.

Siv Ngesi shares thoughts on Afrikaner refugees

Somizi isn't the only celebrity who shared his two cents on the Afrikaners who left South Africa.

Briefly News reported that Unseen actor Siv Ngesi shared his thoughts on the 59 Afrikaners who left to become refugees in the US.

Siv Ngesi suggested that the Afrikaners will get a rude awakening about the quality of life in the United States.

Siv Ngesi is one of the few celebs who always lend their voices to societal issues. Just recently, he spoke about the potholes at OR Tambo International Airport.

