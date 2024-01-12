Grammy-award winning DJ Black Coffee recently got dragged online for visiting Israel in 2018

South Africans unearthed his old post, addressing the backlash he received then

Mzansi did not take his visiting the country lightly, but Black Coffee said he has rights

In his defence, Black Coffee said he has the right to do what he wishes, and his duty is to feed his family. Image: @realblackcoffee

Source: Instagram

Grammy-award winning DJ Black Coffee recently got dragged online for visiting Israel in 2018.

Mzansi drags Black Coffee

As South Africa's legal team presented a case on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict at the ICJ in The Hague, South Africans came guns blazing at our local celebs who visited Israel and were unapologetic about it.

Some people unearthed old posts from stars such as Anele Mdoda and Black Coffee, addressing the backlash they received back then.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

In his old tweet, Black Coffee said he has rights just like everyone else and that he is free to provide for his family.

“Like everyone else, I have rights and free will. And no, Black Coffee is not a political party. I work as an entertainer to feed my family.”

Mzansi comes for Anele Mdoda

Like Black Coffee, Anele Mdoda trended for her tweets about visiting Israel and commending the country's beauty.

In her tweet, Anele wrote:

“Israel is beautiful *please do not post your political babble on my page; I am not saying the politics here are pretty I'm saying the land is beautiful; please respect my page and my opinions.“

In the same breath, Lalela Mswane got dragged for participating in the Miss Universe pageant in Eilat, Israel, in 2021. The Former Miss South Africa also started trending online.

Mzansi comes for Black Coffee

@KhumbuZondi

"The energy everyone has for Lalela, I’m not seeing for Black Coffee, and that’s upsetting me and my homegirls."

Cyril Ramaphosa proud of SA's legal team at ICJ

In a previous report from Briefly News, Cyril Ramaphosa commended South Africa's legal team for their presentation on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict at the ICJ in The Hague.

Ramaphosa reiterated that South Africa's position is based on principles and a steadfast commitment to the liberation of Palestine.

Israel faces scrutiny for its alleged actions in the ongoing ICJ proceedings.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News