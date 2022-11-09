Thuthuka Mthembu had to be whisked away by her security team when fans blocked her way for pictures at an event in Cape Town recently

The star, popular for playing Nonkanyiso in the SABC1 soapie Uzalo had attended the Oliver Tambo Memorial lecture at Sinethemba High school in Philippi

Fans of the show wanted a piece of their fav actress, and they literally blocked her way, waiting to take pictures with her

Thuthuka Mthembu is a fan favorite.

Thuthuka Mthembu was recently mobbed by 'Uzalo' viewers in Cape Town. Image: @thuthuka.m.

Source: Instagram

According to Sunday World, the event was addressed by Minister of Transport and ANC's secretary general hopeful, Fikile Mbalula.

According to Sunday World, the event was addressed by Minister of Transport and ANC's secretary general hopeful, Fikile Mbalula. Thuthuka Mthembu took to the stage to address people who had thronged the Sinethemba High school hall. She joked that she was not there as her character Nonkhanyiso but as Thuthuka.

When it was time to leave, the talented actress found it difficult to get to her car as fans mobbed her hoping to get a selfie with their fav. Mthembu's security personnel had to intervene and get the fans to act in an orderly manner.

Uzalo viewers who spoke to news reporters at the scene said they were happy to see their fav in person but disappointed that they couldn't capture the moment on their phones due to the mob.

