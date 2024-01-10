Internationally acclaimed music producer Zakes Bantwini headlined the Betway SA20 match

The singer expressed his excitement over this epic event, which was held in Eastern Cape, Gqeberha

Staged at St George’s Park, the match featured Sunrisers Eastern Cape facing off against Joburg Super Kings

Zakes Bantwini was the headlining act at the Betway SA20 Match in Eastern Cape. Image: @zakesbantwini

Source: Instagram

It was a wonderful day for sports enthusiasts as Zakes Bantwini lit up the stage at the Betway SA20 Match in the Eastern Cape.

Zakes Bantwini takes spotlight at cricket match

The Grammy award-winning music producer, Zakes Bantwini, headlined the Betway SA20 match on Wednesday, 10 January. The match was between Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Joburg Super Kings.

The singer expressed his excitement over this epic event, which took place at St George’s Park.

Attendees were also equally excited to see the Osama hitmaker in action, and they let it be known in the comments section.

Zakes speaks life into the event

According to The South African, Zakes was delighted to have been included as the headlining act at the sports event. He was supported by local talent Veranda Panda.

“The energy, passion and enthusiasm that this League represents is incredible, and I can’t wait to infuse my music with the spirit of cricket. It’s a celebration of our culture, and I am ready to light up the stage for the fans and the players. Let’s make this opening match an unforgettable experience.”

Zakes moves Mzansi to tears with choir medley

Later in the year, he Zakes Bantwini released the emotional choir medley of his songs Abasekho and Mama Thula.

The singer pulled heartstrings with his medley after the video was shared by the controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula.

Zakes Bangtwini slammed for reacting to Mbongeni Ngema's death

In a previous report from Briefly News, Zakes Bantwini got slammed for reacting to Mbongeni Ngema's death first before the official announcement. The veteran music composer and playwright Mbongeni Ngema died on Wednesday evening, 27 December 2023 on his way to Durban.

This would not be the first time the musician did this, as he had done it before when previous stars died.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News