Thandiswa Mazwai has geared up for her performance at the GlobalFEST in New York

Ntsiki Mazwai's older sister will be performing in the US this coming Sunday, 14 January 2024

The GlobalFEST returned for its 21st year to the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts (LCPA)

Thandiswa Mazwai is getting ready to perform in New York this coming weekend. Image: Dave Hogan/ Dimitrios Kambouris

Source: Getty Images

The legendary musician seems to be doing well this year, as she has been booked overseas. This came after the star blasted Zizi Kodwa's speech that he shared at the late Bulelwa 'Zahara' Mkutukana's funeral in the Eastern Cape.

Thandiswa will perform at the GlobalFEST in New York

The Thongo Lam hitmaker has been making headlines since she shared an emotional story about her childhood. The singer is now gearing up for her performance at the GlobalFEST that is set to take place this coming Sunday, 14 January 2024, in New York.

Ntsiki Mazwai's older sister shared the news on her Instagram page. She shared a picture of the poster and captioned it:

"NEW YORK CITY!!!! Get your tickets to see us and an exceptional line up of music from around the world. Tickets in the link on the flyer."

See the post below:

Entertainment Commentator Phil Mphila also shared the news on X, formerly Twitter and wrote:

"THANDISWA TO PERFORM IN NEW YORK ON SUNDAY. Thandiswa Mazwai will be performing in New York this Sunday the 14th of January at GlobalFEST. The event marks the return of GlobalFEST for its 21st year to Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts (LCPA)."

See the post below:

Fans can't wait to see her perform

See some of the social media users' responses below:

nomvelo_nyaba wrote:

"I’ve always wanted to attend your shows when I was in SA, lol but was too broke and young to attend. I’m so excited I’ll finally see you performing in NYC. I’ll be there!!!!"

skin_skunkanansie shared:

"Yea!!!! I’ll be there!"

conniechiume said:

"Go kill it gal."

joshuaobawole commented:

"I'll be there!!"

phumzilekhoza08 mentioned:

"Singing is indeed your calling."

gino_black_nyc responded:

"I’m definitely coming through."

