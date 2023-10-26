The singing Mazwai sister, Thandiswa, opened up about her painful childhood

She posted a throwback picture on her Twitter account and related the pain of watching her younger sibling grow up without a mother

The singer said one of her new songs Kulungile, Kundlulile, was inspired by the experience and holds many sentiments

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Thandiswa Mazwai has shared an emotional story about her childhood ahead of her upcoming song, 'Kulungile, Kundlulile'. Images: Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage, Dave Hogan/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Two-time SAMA recipient for Female Artist of the Year, Thandiswa Mazwai, has new music coming up. The songstress shared a cute picture that inspired one of the songs, Kulungile, Kundlulile.

Thandiswa Mazwai shares childhood picture, hints at upcoming album

King Tha took to X to share a photo of her and her siblings on her baby brother's first birthday, saying it was also the anniversary of her mother's death. She continued to share the hardship of growing up without a mother:

"Firstborns weep for their siblings more times than they will ever know. I weep. I pray. May we have 10 yrs of sunshine. Losing a mother is the worst, shem. Sending love to all the motherless kids. I’m almost 50 and still healing from all that her death came with.

"I have a song in my new album about childhood trauma. It’s the most personal song I have ever written. Kulungile, Kudlulile."

Read the thread on @thandiswamazwai below:

Tweeps send Thandiswa Mazwai virtual hugs

Her followers were touched by the sad Thursday throwback photo of the famous Mazwai family, sending their love to the Zabalaza hitmaker:

@RayMaboya complimented:

"You guys have great sisterhood... a diversity of great talents."

@FredKhumalo comforted:

"It's clear you've been a strong big sister and a leader. Stay strong. Stay blessed. I remember Sis Belede."

@JustOneRedRose was surprised:

"Oh wow, I didn’t know you have a brother."

@mphompofu1 said:

"Sending love and light, my Queen. Greatest of all time. Thank you for blessing me with your music. Blessings to your family."

@Ashante_Parker affirmed her:

"You have been a great sister with your sibling until this day, that is a life lesson to me."

@sthandwa_moleko was reminded:

"Ma’am, chronicles of being a firstborn. Just reminded me of my childhood."

@mampho_malgas added:

"I know the feeling... I lost both my parents when I was 10. I'm 50 this year, that feeling of emptiness never goes away."

Thandiswa Mazwai slams SA government for unemployment

In a related story on Briefly News, the Jikijela hitmaker vented that the government was to blame for the high unemployment rate.

She specifically referred to the financial suffering of her siblings and cousins, saying almost all of them are out of work, she lamented in a post.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News