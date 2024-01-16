Lamiez Holworthy showed off her snatched waist in a new photo dump

The DJ/ presenter left fans stunned by her photos, serving body goals in a cropped jacket

Mzansi dropped several fire-flame emojis in reaction to Lamiez' toned hourglass body

Lamiez Holworthy left netizens in awe of her toned body after she posted photos in a cropped jacked. Images: lamiez_holworthy

Source: Instagram

Lamiez Holworthy-Morule snapped back after having her son, Leano Laone, and has been serving body goals since. The radio personality showed off her toned physique in a cropped jacket and left netizens gasping for air.

Lamiez Holworthy shows off snatched body

What waist? Our girl, Lamiez Holworthy is serving body goals with her latest photo dump.

With three Instagram photos, Lamiez gave netizens a subtle reminder of who she is. The mother of one, having recently celebrated her son's big baby steps, rocked a cropped denim jacket while vibing to her set:

"Mom by day(all day, every day), rockstar by night- superhero 24/7."

This wasn't the first time Lamiez shut down the internet with her snatched body. The Metro FM presenter recently went on an island vacation and served body goals in the tiniest bathing suits; you'd swear she didn't just give birth!

Mzansi gushes over Lamiez Holworthy

With endless heart and fire-flame emojis, netizens showed love to Lamiez Holworthy's look and praised her for making the working mom title look easy:

South African disc jockey, DJ Zinhle said:

"Yes, please!"

kate_musique wrote:

"Once you see her hands up, just know it’s going down!"

the_boujee_traveller was inspired:

"An icon, please."

sboh_mthombe gushed over Lamiez:

"Oh, my darling, you are so beautiful!"

beingmirandalee was in awe:

"Just look at her! Arghhhh, I'm in love!"

sinovuyocimane wrote:

"My favourite human."

kamabaso_mazibuko posted:

"What a body, momma!"

Lamiez Holworthy exposes her son's naughtiness

In more Lamiez Holworthy updates, Briefly News posted the DJ hilariously dragging her son, Leano Laone, for being naughty.

Mrs Morule shared videos exposing her baby boy for terrorising her house and moving furniture around - some people don't appreciate a good interior designer!:

"Don’t be fooled by this cute face, my house is under attack!

