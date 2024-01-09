Music producer Master KG has previewed his new song with singer Nkosazana Daughter

Nkosazana Daughter and Master KG have a new track and the snippet was a banger. Image: @nkosazana_daughter, @masterkgsa

Source: Instagram

Music stars Master KG and Nkosazana Daughter are cooking some heat in the studio.

Master KG shares clip of studio session

Master KG is known for having many hits under his belt, and it looks like he is about to release yet another banger. He recently previewed his new song with singer Nkosazana Daughter.

In the video he shared, he wrote a caption where he gushed over the Amapiano vocalist's melodic voice.

"Million dollar voice."

Mzansi is loving the song

The upbeat track received a thumbs up from fans. Many people are anticipating a banger when they decide to drop the song.

bottypepes:

"This is heavenly; please drop this jam. We need to vibe to this ASAP."

ephraimmhlaba:

"Which one is this one manje. Song of the ku January futhi lol."

cephazofficiel:

"@masterkgsa Nah make that a Billion!"

tshegofatso_khwinana

"Nah, Master KG, please drop this banger around March, please. We're still recovering."

ayandawords:

"She always makes sense."

sheehama_penda:

"When is the song coming out."

eulaine_charisma:

"Yeses this voice is so golden."

job_justin:

"Another Heat. You're on fire."

lena.i.gapon:

"The voice is magical."

mcnormanganja:

"@masterkgsa, I love the way you believed in her. She's a professional, dedicated artist with a loyal blessed voice. You always give her those lovely lonely, sad and emotional keys that make her vocals sound fantastic."

Master KG and Nkosazana sizzle in studio session clip

In a previous report from Briefly News, Nkosazana Daughter shared her studio session with Master KG. Fans were blown away by her angelic voice.

The singer had also celebrated her 23rd birthday, but she shortly hit with the Jerusalema hitmaker Master KG.

Fans were captivated by Nkosazana Daughter's voice and flooded her comments with compliments, lauding the track as well.

Source: Briefly News