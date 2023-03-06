Mzansi was left in awe by Balwin Properties' latest investment, Africa's largest manmade beach

Named the Crystal Lagoon, the beach was built in Munyaka Estate and is said to be seven times the size of a football field

CEO of Balwin Properties, Steve Brookes, says that the investment could create 4 200 job opportunities for Mzansi

Luxury has a new name - Munyaka Estate. Mzansi was stunned by a TikTok post showing the largest manmade beach in the Southern hemisphere.

Mzansi is in awe over a video of Balwin Properties' Crystal Lagoon. Image: @elenanomis Source: TikTok

The post that TikTokker @elenanomis shared made Jozi's jaw drop when it revealed Munyaka Estate's latest attraction, the Crystal Lagoon. The stunning creation is said to be seven times the size of a football field and is sure to become Mzansi's newest hot spot.

The post's comments showed amazement, with some asking if they could get a property there. This is undoubtedly the soft life at its best.

See it for yourself:

Balwin Properties say Crystal Lagoon is going to help with unemployment

In an interview with IOL, Balwin CEO Steve Brookes said the Crystal Lagoon is a step in the right direction for South Africa. The investment is expected to create 4 200 job opportunities:

"I firmly believe in South Africa’s future and this R10 billion investment is a huge vote of confidence in our resilience as a nation," said the CEO.

The property is seen as a favourable investment and something that could take the standard for opulent living to new heights.

