A video of a large group of South African firefighters singing in Canada has been doing the rounds online

According to the TikTok post, the group was in Alberta to assist with the state of emergency of the wildfires in the area

According to news reports, Canada has experienced a devastating wildfire season, with more than 2,700 fires burning across the country

South African firefighters heeded the call to assist in putting out the wildfires ravaging Alberta, Canada.

Mzansi firefighters showed up in their numbers to assist with the wildfires in Alberta, Canada. Image: @iicantstayy/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Alberta wildfires are a series of ongoing fires in the province of Alberta. According to CBC News, the wildfires ripping through parts of the Prairies continue to displace residents and threaten homes, farms and businesses.

The 2023 Alberta wildfires

According to The Canadian Press, Canada has experienced a devastating wildfire season, with more than 2,700 fires burning across the country. The fires have burned an area of 59,000 square kilometres, which is more than 10 times the size of Prince Edward Island. On Tuesday, there were still 409 fires burning, 202 of them out of control.

The fires have forced the evacuation of tens of thousands of people and have caused widespread air quality problems. Smoke from the fires has settled over major urban centres, including as far south as Washington, D.C. The fires have also caused significant damage to forests and wildlife.

The wildfire season is not over yet, and officials warn that there is still a risk of more fires. People are urged to be careful with fire and follow local authorities' advice.

South African firefighters lend a helping hand in Alberta

Responding to the great need for more hands on deck, Mzansi firefighters showed up in their numbers to help.

A video on TikTok shows many firefighters singing and walking together to help put out fires in the affected areas.

Watch the clip below:

Many Mzansi peeps beamed with pride upon viewing the footage and responded with positive comments below:

Lucky 43360 commented:

"Kunini becula mabade basebenze phela manje❤️."

Sanda Ximbi wrote:

"Amadoda ethu bethuna ❤️."

said:

" What an amazing group of people, welcome to Canada! I’m sorry it’s not under better circumstances..thank you for being here!!"

Kwanele Mtuntwana replied:

"Bambulele uNomathemba iyhoo haa".South Africa eskhaleni."

Jax said:

" percent proud to be a South African! Come home safely, bafana!"

Auntiecherryballz wrote:

"Gave me chills in the best way seeing this support ✨."

noziphonkabinde26 replied:

"Kanti uphi lomlilo abayowu cima? Asking for a friend ."

Tsholofelo Malekoba comented:

"Proud to say my sister is part of that group. Proudly South African."

Wellzy Msomi wrote:

Zulu uyasabeka yonke indawo!! ."

