Rasta has his sights set on the big time, thanks to his commercial ad success with fast-food fried chicken restaurant chain Chicken Licken

Mzansi was created to a wave of hilarity as Rasta portrayed a sketch artist hoping to help a local police station catch wanted suspects

Locals on social media shared their thoughts on the sparkling ad and Rasta's hopes to make a name for himself as an actor

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Mzansi's much loved to be hated celebrity portraitist Lebani Sirenje aka Rasta The Artist's exploits on a Chicken Licken 'SoulBite Snack' advert set tongues wagging far and wide in recent times.

Riding on the ad's commercial success, his second after first appearing in Ballantine's Scotch Whisky's global campaign titled Stay True: There's No Wrong Way in April last year, the controversial painter announced his intention to forge an unprecedented path on the small screen.

Rasta is eyeing the big time. Image: @RastaArtist

Source: Twitter

South Africans will fondly recall the alcohol brand's television advert in which Rasta made a cameo appearance alongside popular House music DJ and producer Shimza, among others.

In much the same way, locals waxed lyrical of the creative, with many others heading to the socials to heap praise on him for what he had to offer. In the ad, Rasta plays the part of a sketch artist keen on banding with a local police station to put together portraits of wanted suspects.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The person interviewing him, presumably the station commander, falls into an imaginative state in which he conjures the scale of the backlog of unsolved cases that befalls the police station after struggling to catch the right suspect resulting from the artist's work.

The advert ends with the words: "Choose your sketch artist wisely," as Rasta's application for the job is set aside by the station commander once he comes to, News24 reported.

"I'm happy to have been a part of it. I did not feel offended as it was all part of work. [If anything] I felt honoured. Like with anything, there'll be those who love it and others who disapprove of things I do," Rasta told TimesLIVE.

"I'd love to act. Growing up, I always enjoyed the theatre at the school I attended. I enjoy theatre and music and anything that calls on my artistic side. So, I might find myself acting one day."

Netizens revel in excitement

Below, Briefly News takes a look at some of the hilarious, encouraging, and inspirational comments locals had to share.

@SmilinGeorge_SA wrote:

"Are we sure South Africa is a real country? Is everything happening here not just our collective imagination?"

@sirboring_26 said:

"I am ordering chicken Licken just off the brilliance of this Advertisement. I won't be surprised if Rasta is an agent for SAPS."

@KMaxtran added:

"This is the most hilarious advert I've ever seen in my life. Others were fun but this sent me to the ancestors."

Source: Briefly News