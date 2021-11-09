A new breed of Rasta has emerged, and the online community are completely taken aback by the handiwork

@RealMrumaDrive took to Twitter to introduce the self-styled sculptor's handiwork to Mzansi

The artist created a life-sized sculpture of singer Makhadzi, or at least of what he thinks resembles the singer

A determined sculptor has surfaced, and peeps are drawing a stark correlation between Mzansi's long-standing much-loved painter Rasta and the supposed new kid on the block making hilarious waves.

Courtesy of Mzansi's very own 'The Cleaner', @RealMrumaDrive, who took to Twitter to introduce the self-styled sculptor's handiwork – a so-called sculpture of musician Makhadzi – netizens are falling off their seats.

An artist has tongues wagging on social media, thanks to his so called sculpture of Makhadzi. Image: @MakhadziSA, @RealMrumaDrive.

The caption read:

"Owen is not serious. Who's this now?"

The tweet attracted an unprecedented frenzy online, soon instigating a torrent of laughter across the length and breadth of the bird app.

The life-size sculpture shows Makhadzi holding a mic in one hand and rocking an orange two-piece skirt and crop top number with red Converse takkies.

Netizens completely bowled over by handiwork

Attracting more than 2 200 likes, 450 retweets, and close to 400 comments, Briefly News takes a look at some of the hilarious commentary below.

@kabelo_lekgau wrote:

"His English is the same as his artwork."

@DamaneMveleli said:

"HaibOWENja.. At least varnish-nyana to make your wood shine. Otherwise that's not Makhadzi at all."

@AtiraaAlight added:

"U Rasta wama sculpture."

Mzansi isn't happy with Rasta's painting of the late Tsepo Tshola

In related news, Briefly News reported that South Africans were critical of Rasta the artist’s then-latest work following the passing of the late musician, Tsepo Tshola.

The controversial artist paid his tributes to the fallen muso, famously known as the 'Village Pope'.

Rasta took to social media to display his art pieces on the man recognised as one of the finest musicians on the African continent.

The tweet read:

"RIP Pastor of African Pop Music 'Village Pope."

Source: Briefly.co.za