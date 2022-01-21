The drama surrounding Dineo Ranaka's suspension from the Metro FM airwaves is seemingly unabating

But the usually outspoken media personality has found elsewhere to help her cope with the onset of pockets of anxiety

She decided to create a small range of t-shirts and sweaters and has headed online to show off the apparel creations

Mzansi's social media community has banded around Dineo, sharing a stream of encouraging words and heartfelt solidarity

Suspended Metro FM radio host Dineo Ranaka is not letting a momentary halt in her grind on the airwaves put a damper on her spirits.

Her suspension comes amid an investigation into her conduct regarding the incident in which the reality TV star took part in the #UmlandoChallenge that's been doing the rounds on various social networking sites across Mzansi.

A heated debate ensued online around the commercial radio station's heavy-handed response to the situation, which saw several famous faces adding their voices to the conversation.

Pearl Thusi expressed her unconditional support for the personality, mentioning that she, too, experienced the toxicity of the working environment at Metro FM, ZAlebs reported.

In a bizarre plot twist, the host of 947's drive-time show Thando Thabethe in much the same way, took to social media and shared clips of her and her co-hosts fully immersed in the viral challenge as a show of support to Dineo.

Crafting tees to keep sane

But locals were sceptical, saying, instead, that the jock's conduct was in bad taste and only served to portray the idea that she could pull off and get away with the same thing at her station and not face the music as a consequence.

On the backdrop of all of the fuss, Dineo is giving off signs that she is unbothered, or at least not to the point of no return. Instead, taking to Instagram recently, she gave her followers a peek into how she is coping.

TimesLIVE reported that she has decided to make tees and sweaters to keep her anxiety levels in check. In an Instagram clip, Dineo can be seen changing into the various apparel branded with the words "Anxiety under control."

Captioning the post, she wrote:

"Some public, some private. The greatest battle is the mental battle to keep our anxiety under control. Not many win this battle even when they try. I created something. It's just tees and sweaters, but when I wear them, I'm reminded to breathe and calm my anxiety, so it stays under control."

Locals share messages of support

Following the post, there was an outpouring of support to the personality as fans, followers, and other celebs reacted encouragingly. Briefly News takes a look at some of the reactions below.

@refilwemodiselle wrote:

"It's the hoodie for me. Please can you make tank tops & crop tops, too, sis @dineoranaka."

@kelebogile_mogapi said:

"I feel you Dineo, ngwana wa badimo – battles, misunderstandings, conflicts will forever follow you. Stay strong this ancestral route can sometimes be quite exhausting."

@manokamakhene added:

"God is on the throne, keep your eye up there. He said that he will never leave nor forsake us."

