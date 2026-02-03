A tearful video from inside a car sparked global reactions as an African migrant pleaded for compassion amid intensified immigration raids in the United States

TikTok users reacted to the emotional message directed at Donald Trump over aggressive immigration

The clip reignited debates around migration and Africans living together on the continent to build and improve their livelihoods

A tearful African national living in the United States has sent an emotional plea to President Donald Trump, begging for time and humanity as immigration raids intensify and fear spreads through migrant communities.

An African woman in tears as she asks Donald Trump for more time to peacefully leave the US. Image: @elitemindset257



The woman, whose name remains unknown, recorded herself crying inside her car, spoke about the panic gripping families as Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations increase across several American cities, leaving many terrified of sudden arrests, family separations, and deportations.

The video, which surfaced on social media on 3 February 2026, quickly gained traction, with viewers from around the world reacting to her message. She reflected the broader anxiety among documented and undocumented migrants and asylum seekers who now face heightened enforcement, home visits, and workplace raids, as ICE ramps up efforts to track, detain, and remove people living in the US without legal status.

Fear spreads as raids intensify across communities

In recent weeks, ICE has expanded operations targeting undocumented migrants, including arrests at homes, workplaces, and public spaces. Human rights groups have raised concerns about the psychological toll of these actions, especially on children, the elderly, and vulnerable individuals who now live in constant fear of being separated from loved ones. Communities have reported families avoiding schools, hospitals, and even grocery stores, worried that any public outing could end in detention.

Many migrants, particularly from African countries, say they feel trapped between the danger they fled back home and the uncertainty they now face in the US. The woman’s video captures this emotional crossroads, as she pleads for time to leave voluntarily instead of being hunted down, arrested, or forced into detention centres.

In the TikTok video posted by @elitemindset257, the visibly distressed woman sits in her car, wiping tears from her face as she speaks, urging the US President to allow migrants time to leave the country peacefully. Her trembling voice and emotional breakdown struck a chord with viewers.

She warned that fear is now ruling daily life, with families afraid to sleep at night, uncertain whether ICE agents will knock on their doors before sunrise. She also highlighted the ripple effects of deportations, questioning who will care for elderly and mentally challenged Americans if migrant caregivers are removed.

Watch the TikTok video below:

TikTok weighs in on the plea

South Africans and global viewers flooded the comment section with reactions, sharing thoughts and debates sparked by the emotional video.

@T. Chica Herron:

“Although this is sad, I believe Trump is doing a good job of removing undocumented immigrants.🤝💯 We need a president like him in Mzansi. Everyone must go home and build their countries.”

@Star:

“Trump gave undocumented immigrants time, and they will always want more time.”

@eruku313:

“Come back home, my sister. Let's unite and build Africa.”

@malindi:

“I wonder if the Human Rights Commission works in South Africa only.🤔”

@Richie-Ricky:

“Not everyone wants to leave. I know you are upset, but you can't speak for everyone.🥰”

@realmadx:

“Lets learn to fix our countries. Stop running away from our countries. Go back home, not to other African countries but your country of origin. Trump can't take it anymore. This is a lot.”

ICE have been targeting undocumented foreign nations, visiting homes and workplaces. Image: Sara Baruth



